Los Angeles, CA

A Heroic Rescue Dog Saves an Entire Neighborhood from a Destructive Fire

Inspire You

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s50x1_0lE2vtyj00
Photo byCourtesy of Mark Loar and Glenn Searle

When Mark Loar of California adopted a rescue dog named Bud in 2020, he had no idea the dog would become a hero. He simply wanted to surprise his husband, Glenn Searle, with the dog who had captured his heart while volunteering at Best Friends Animal Society's Lifesaving Center in Los Angeles.

“I spent some time with Bud and he was so loving,” Loar told The Dog People. “I said, ‘Can you give me a kiss?’ and he gave me a kiss. He just kind of melted my heart.”

Bud arrived on February 29, 2020, for a "trial run" of less than 24 hours; the couple adopted him the next day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epyw7_0lE2vtyj00
Photo byCourtesy of Mark Loar and Glenn Searle

A Good, Old Fashioned Foster Fail

Loar and Searle adopted the Labrador Retriever mix when he was about four years old. He'd been an owner surrender to a city shelter when Best Friends snatched him up. He was adopted three weeks later, but he was returned within a few days because he would try to escape when left alone, most likely due to a lack of exercise.

That wasn't an issue for Loar and Searle, who are avid hikers and have always had dogs. When they can, the three of them go hiking together. Bud knew how to sit, shake, and walk nicely on leash thanks to his training at Best Friends. He was also extremely conscientious about doing his business outside.

He blended in perfectly at the couple's home in Venice, California, where they've lived for the past 19 years. He enjoys cuddling and flipping onto his back with his paws in the air.

“He’s a very sweet dog,” Loar said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34q7E6_0lE2vtyj00
Photo byCourtesy of Mark Loar and Glenn Searle

Rescuing the Rescuers

Bud is also a loyal, watchful dog, which came in handy on the night of Sunday, October 2, 2022. Bud got up and went to the window, fixated, as the couple was getting ready to sleep. It seemed unusual to Searle because noises from the house being built directly across the street were not uncommon. "We're hearing a lot of commotion," he explained.

"Well, if it's interesting enough for you to go look, I'll go look, too," Searle recalls thinking. He climbed out of bed and went to the window, where he noticed Bud staring down at a fire. He dialed 911 first, becoming the first person to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bja3Y_0lE2vtyj00
Photo byCourtesy of Mark Loar and Glenn Searle

A Raging Firestorm

“In the minute and a half it took for me to get to the fire dispatcher, it went from a very small, controlled fire to a very large fire, which I believe was probably because of an accelerant like gasoline,” he said. “It moved very quickly. While I was on the phone with 911, I opened the window and screamed, ‘Fire!’ at the top of my lungs. After doing that for a few seconds, other people got out of their homes and they started screaming ‘Fire!’ So they were taking care of waking up the neighbors on each side of the house at that point.”

When 911 arrived, he ran up to the roof and turned on the hose to try to save their home, but he was overcome by the heat within a minute or two.

“It went up to 1200 degrees in just a few minutes,” he said. “The steel on the house next door bent. It was just a tinderbox.”

It went up to 1200 degrees in just a few minutes.

The couple grabbed Bud and ran into the street with their neighbors to await help. Over 100 firefighters eventually battled the blaze, which destroyed three homes and damaged two other

"Our windows were blown out. "Our house was about to collapse, but they arrived in time to cool it down and stop it," he explained. "We were on the verge of disaster. It was extremely terrifying."

It was also difficult to spend time with neighbors while their homes burned. Even the dogs seemed to sense the gloomy atmosphere.

“Bud and other neighbors’ dogs have never gotten along very well. But that night they were all just sitting quietly side by side on the sidewalk,” he recalled. “Something distressing was going on and they were just so well behaved. It was amazing.”

Fortunately, no one was killed or injured. Bud is now known as the "Venice Canal Superhero Dog" by his neighbors.

"When they see him, they make a big fuss," Searle said of his neighbors, who gave Bud a thank you gift bag of food and toys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTkUA_0lE2vtyj00
Photo byCourtesy of Mark Loar and Glenn Searle

The Power of Rescue

Brittany Thorn, executive director of Best Friends Los Angeles, said she is not surprised that Bud proved to be a loyal companion and, eventually, a hero.
"Bud's previous adopters told us that he loved his people," she explained to The Dog People. "On walks, he was also very attentive to his handlers. He would stay by their side and frequently 'check in' by making eye contact. He was and still is a wonderful young man."
According to Thorn, there are numerous known benefits to rescuing a dog, including exercise buddies, companionship, and stress reduction.
"However, we never know how a dog might eventually change—or save—a life," she said. "In Bud's case, as in many others, we could never have imagined such a tremendous benefit."
Like Bud was a hero for his dads, you can be a hero too, by adopting from your local shelter or rescue.
Embrace Pet Insurance is covering adoption fees for dogs and cats adopted from Best Friends Lifesaving Centers across the country, as well as Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, until the end of the year.
Thorn emphasized that there are approximately 100,000 more potential pet superheroes waiting for adoption at Best Friends Los Angeles and other shelters across the country than this time last year.

“The pandemic has had unimaginable consequences, which has led to loss of housing, staffing shortages, and employee burnout—all of which affects pets and people across our nation,” she said.

“On any given day, more than 950 dogs and cats are killed in shelters simply because they don’t have safe places to call home. Every day, animals’ lives are at risk—and like Bud was a hero for his dads, you can be a hero too, by adopting from your local shelter or rescue.”

