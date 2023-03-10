Vet Clinic Uses Creative Bandages to Transform Injuries into Artistic Creations

Photo by uplandswayvets/instagram

Some heroes don't wear capes; some wear vet scrubs!

Such is the case for the staff at Uplands Way Veterinary Clinic, a pet hospital in Norfolk County, England, whose hand-crafted bandage art has recently gained popularity on TikTok.

Everything Is Tied Up

This clinic creates imaginative bandages for its patients, ranging from Pixar to Pokémon, in an effort to bring some joy to what can be a stressful time for pets and their owners. Rover spoke with Emily Philpot, the head nurse at Uplands Way, about how this one-of-a-kind initiative got started (or rather, paws).

Philpot described the team's first inspiration as an injured Terrier named Pippa, who arrived at the clinic in bad shape after being involved in a dog fight in 2018. Following surgery, it became clear that Pippa's recovery would be lengthy, necessitating a full chest bandage that would need to be re-wrapped multiple times per week.

"We were constantly dressing [Pippa's] wounds to help her heal, so we got creative with making the bandaging more fun," Philpot explained. Instead of boring wrapping, the team started dressing the recovering pup in stylish outfits ranging from a ladybug to Superman.

Photo by uplandswayvets/instagram

Creativity took off from there. The clinic's dedicated team has enjoyed creating new designs for incoming patients since Pippa's rehabilitation five years ago. Today, these creations are lovingly crafted by three nurses—Stacey, Esme, and Charlotte—and it has become second nature to provide artful bandaging to recovering dogs and cats.

If a particular design is requested, it is made ahead of time so the pet isn’t kept waiting.

“We generally create designs in batches and have a folder with them ready to go,” Philpot said. “If a particular design is requested, it is made ahead of time so the pet isn’t kept waiting. We really enjoy finding out what the family likes. We’ve had children who like tractors and bumblebees, for example, so we’ll use that for a design.”

Of course, the pets who visit their clinic have a say as well! A dog named Rocket received a rocket-themed bandage, while a Labrador named Dougie inspired a series of creations based on the Pixar film "Up!"

Photo by uplandswayvets/instagram

Photo by uplandswayvets/instagram

Photo by uplandswayvets/instagram

Photo by uplandswayvets/instagram

Smiles Are In Order

As the clinic continues to care for injured or ill animals, creating new designs keeps spirits high. "The most common reason for a bandage is a foot or lower leg wound," Philpot explained. "This might be a surgical wound from a lump or grass seed that we have removed, or it could be for a cut that we are trying to heal. In the event that a dog requires a tail amputation for medical reasons, such as severe tail trauma, we've designed unique tail bandages, such as our cute caterpillar."

All designs are made from different colors of the same gauzy material as the bandage itself to keep the wrap breathable. Because this material adheres to itself, pre-made art can be easily applied to an animal's custom bandage. This method, according to Philpot, ensures that the pet's healing process is never hampered.

Though a vet visit following an injury can be overwhelming for a pet parent, an adorable bandage featuring the "Up!" balloon house, hand-crafted by a team of devoted animal lovers, may just make the visit a little easier for all.

For more cute photos and cool bandage art, follow @uplands.way.vets on TikTok.