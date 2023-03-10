Stockton, CA

Each Weekend, Volunteer Pilot Rescues Shelter Dogs by Flying Them to Safety

Photo byCourtesy of Julian Javor

Pilot Julian Javor not only flies the friendly skies; he also helps to make the skies friendlier by volunteering to transport dogs from high-kill shelters to safety. The man who works in construction and property management during the week dons his wings for the weekend to help dogs in need, whether it's to a rescue shelter, foster home, or permanent home.

Javor's flying abilities and dedication to animal rescue came in handy this past June when he received a Facebook request from Debbie Newton of RSQ209, a Valley Springs, CA-based animal rescue group.

“[RSQ209] messaged me and said, ‘We know you’re a rescue pilot and come highly recommended,'” Javor said. They told him about a poodle named Spike who ran away from his home in El Paso, Texas on July 4, 2018, and somehow ended up in Stockton, California a year later.

Photo byCourtesy of Julian Javor

Nobody knew how Spike got from Texas to California, but he was lucky because he was microchipped. Newton asked Javor to fly Spike back to Texas. The dog's family was heartbroken.

Javor acted without hesitation. He intended to foster the dog for a week before flying him back to his family.

He's Getting His Wings

So, how did Javor, a dog lover at heart, begin flying animals to safety?

In September 2017, Javor received his commercial pilot's license. He took advantage of every opportunity to increase his flying hours. "I began to look for opportunities that would provide me with a compelling reason to fly," he explained.

That's when he discovered Pilots N Paws, a volunteer network of pilots who help transport animals.

Javor was hooked after accompanying a friend who had just received his private pilot's certificate to fly a dog to a new home. "It was exactly what I was looking for in terms of a challenge," he said. "It was also extremely rewarding. "The adoptive family was overjoyed."

Photo byCourtesy of Julian Javor

From November 2017 to May 2018, Javor, who is based in Los Angeles, flew in a rental plane. The price, however, was exorbitant. "During that time, I also obtained my multi-engine rating and began weighing the cost-benefit," he explained. "I figured if I wanted to do it more frequently, how could I do it cheaper?"

That's when he came across a low-cost Cessna 414. "It opened up the world for me because I had flown 26 animals within two months of getting the plane."

Javor was out of commission due to back surgery from September 2018 to February 2019, but his contacts in the animal rescue world were eagerly awaiting his return. He resumed flying in February and has flown nearly every weekend since, experimenting with longer flights and carrying more animals.

Photo byCourtesy of Julian Javor

When it came time to fly Spike back to Texas in June, Javor jumped at the chance. "This would be awesome," he said. "I saw it as an opportunity to test my plane again and see how it would perform on a flight to Texas."

Spike wasn't thrilled with the hot and bumpy flight, but he was overjoyed when they arrived because he got to see his family. They, like the local news, were waiting. "Spike recognized his mother right away and jumped right into her arms," Javor said.

Watch how excited Spike was to be reunited with his family after a year of separation:

Help for an Arizona Rescue

Javor was instrumental in transporting two German shepherds from high kill shelters in California to an Arizona rescue.

Trisha Houlihan, founder and executive director of Saving Paws Rescue Arizona, received a request for the two dogs. Artie, who had his leg amputated after being hit by a car, and Maverick were scheduled to be euthanized. Houlihan was willing to take them as long as she could find a transporter.

Photo byCourtesy of Julian Javor

“Trish is very big on the medical cases,” said Michelle Forster, a volunteer with Saving Paws. One of Houlihan’s contacts in California brought Artie to a local boarding facility while Maverick was placed in a foster home. The foster parents knew Javor and reached out to him asking if he could transport the dogs to Arizona. Javor said yes, and they then began arrangements.

Artie was crated for most of the flight, but Javor let him out for a while. “He sat in the copilot’s seat and when he realized he wasn’t on the ground he regretted getting out of the crate,” Javor laughed.

Photo byCourtesy of Julian Javor

Artie couldn't get off the plane fast enough when they landed. Saving Paws volunteers greeted the dogs. Forster is pleased to report that both dogs were quickly adopted into loving homes. "We can never thank Julian enough for saving two of our lives," Forster said.

A Copilot and His Own Dog

On many flights, Javor travels with his colleague Victoria Talbot. They met at work and began flying together. She assists in many of the rescue missions. "She's been there for me through thick and thin," Javor explained.

Talbot was on a flight on February 9, 2019, that turned out to be a very long day with eight stops throughout California. They had a total of nine dogs and four cats. "One of our first pickups of the day was Shadow," Javor explained. The malnourished dog with pneumonia was a stray in Fresno, California.

Photo byCourtesy of Julian Javor

“But her personality was amazing,” Talbot said. “A lot of dogs are shut down. She hadn’t shut down at all. She was lit up and was just such a cutie.”

It was then that Javor said, “Maybe I should take a dog home.”

“If you’re going to take one, this one’s a keeper,” Talbot responded, referring to Shadow.

Before being pulled from the shelter, the black dog was stinky, had no shelter intake papers, and was scheduled to be euthanized. She was picked up by Javor and Talbot at 10 a.m. and spent the entire day on the plane, quickly endearing herself to them.

Photo byCourtesy of Julian Javor

“She was going to be dropped off in Los Angeles to a rescue,” Javor said. “Around 5:30 p.m., I called the woman who rescued her and said, ‘If it’s possible don’t bother coming to the airport because I’d like to take her home.’”

And the rest is history.

Getting Miles

Javor has flown 223 animals to date, including six-day-old kittens who needed to be bottle-fed, a dog shot in Mexico, and Spike the poodle, whom Javor reunited with his family. One of the things that keeps Javor going is seeing families reunited with their pets. He believes Spike and the other rescue animals are aware that they have been rescued.

“In California alone, 1,000 dogs and cats are euthanized daily, and there are millions of dogs and cats that exist in the shelter system whose lives are in jeopardy and who are homeless and afraid,” Javor said. “All they want is to receive and give love. So, if people have love in their hearts and space in their homes for these animals they deserve to be given a chance.”

Photo byCourtesy of Julian Javor

Javor is currently forming a 501 (c) (3) organization to accept donations, which will allow him to fly more and help more animals.

"I consider myself extremely fortunate to have found a way to do what I adore while also doing good," he said. "The world would be a better place if people took what they enjoy doing and found a way to give back with it."

Javor can be found on Instagram and Facebook. He is currently developing his website.

Julian Javor provided the image for this post.

