Lonely Cat Discovers He's Not Alone When He Feels Like Someone Is Watching Him

Photo by EMILY CHAPLIN

This is Coco, a sweet but mischievous cat who will not accept "Coco, get out of there" as an answer — even if it is delivered by a voice from above.

In fact, he will go one step further.

Photo by EMILY CHAPLIN

Emily Chaplin and her family adopted Coco two years ago, and they've grown to love his adorable, rebellious personality.

"He likes to open cabinets and sleep in them, get his own food out of the cabinets when it's dinner time, and shred paper towels when he's bored," Chaplin told The Dodo.

Coco is aware of the laws prohibiting such behavior; they simply do not apply to him.

Photo by Emily Chaplin

Chaplin and her husband decided to install a camera in their home to keep an eye on Coco while they are away at work. They put it on a high shelf overlooking the kitchen, presumably out of sight and reach of their rambunctious cat.

Coco, on the other hand, was quick to pick up on the new device. He was caught in the act of breaking the rules just a few hours after the camera was installed.

“My husband happened to check the camera and noticed Coco was half in the cabinet. He went over the microphone and told Coco to get out,” Chaplin said. “Coco was not a happy camper when he realized he was being watched!”

Here’s a video showing what happened next:

“He knocked the camera down! He was upset that we were watching him,” Chaplin said. “My husband and I were hysterical [reviewing the footage]!”

Coco, meanwhile, showed zero remorse.

Photo by Emily Chaplin

All of this was very Coco. And, while he can be a little stubborn at times, those who adore him wouldn't have it any other way.

"My family and I always say Coco is a mischievous cat," Chaplin explained. "And a very cool one at that."