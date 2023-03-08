"Angel" Teen Drops Everything to Locate Grandma Who Left Her Wallet Behind.

Photo by Dee Harkrider/Facebook

Rarely does someone go above and beyond to assist a complete stranger.

Three containers of washer fluid were recently purchased by Dee Harkrider from the Walmart in Forest City, Arkansas. She carelessly left her wallet in the shopping cart before putting them all in her vehicle and leaving. Dee, a disabled grandma of seven, was completely unaware that she had forgotten her wallet.

Photo by Dee Harkrider/Facebook

Dee was halfway to a friend's home in Palestine when her cell phone rang. It was her acquaintance Elaine Keown who was enquiring about Delivontae Johnson, a young man.

“I was like: ‘No I’ve never heard that name,'” Dee recalled . “‘I have no idea who that is'”

It comes out that Dee's wallet was discovered in the shopping cart by Delivontae, 19, who visited Walmart immediately after Dee. Dee's license was in the wallet when he opened it, but he couldn't reach her by phone so he went to Facebook instead. He sent her a message after verifying that her profile photo matched the one on her driver's license.

Delivontae contacted her friend Elaine, who had recently interacted with Dee on the app, after Dee failed to respond. Finding the proprietor of the wallet required some detective work, but Delivontae wasn't yet done going above and beyond!

Dee called Delivontae, and they agreed to meet at a restaurant in Palestine, which was about a 20-minute drive away for the teen. Delivontae handed over the wallet at the restaurant, and Dee took $20 from it as a reward.

“I just felt like he was an angel sent from God,” said the grateful grandmother.

Delivontae says it felt "great" to help someone in need and encourages others to perform random acts of kindness when given the opportunity to make someone's day brighter. He believes that what he did to assist Dee was the correct thing to do.

“You’ve just got to be honest,” said Delivontae. “(There’s) no telling what the outcome might be. If you do good things, good things will follow.”

They've become friends, going to each other's churches and meeting family members. Dee had lunch with Delivontae's mother, Rachel Johnson, and discovered that the apple had not fallen far from the tree.

Photo by Dee Harkrider/Facebook

Kindness and mutual respect have brought these two families together, and it's a beautiful thing! Delivontae is correct; it feels good to assist others.

