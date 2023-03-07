Millions Captivated by 10-Yr-Old Reporter's Interview with NFL Star for a Special Reason

Photo by Las Vegas Raiders/Twitter

In a world where we are constantly bombarded with negative news, it's refreshing to see a story that captivates millions with its positivity. And that's exactly what happened when a 10-year-old reporter interviewed an NFL star and the video went viral.

Jeremiah Fennell, at the young age of 10, possesses the courage and composure required to stand beside his hero and ask the pertinent questions.

The Sports4Free Youth reporter, who is young, recently conducted a post-game interview with Davante Adams, the wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders. His impressive interview skills earned him significant attention online. Initially, he effortlessly listed the athlete's statistics, then followed up with a poignant inquiry regarding Adams' early inspirations.

Millions of people have already viewed the Raiders' video featuring Jeremiah and Davante's interview. It's surprising that a young child like Jeremiah could remain so composed while conversing with a celebrity whom he clearly adored.

“I wasn’t starstruck or anything,” Jeremiah told Fox News about the interview . “I was just there just talking to him like a normal reporter, you know? So I wasn’t really scared, because in the end, we’re all people.”

In a world where negativity often seems to dominate, Jeremiah Fennell's interview is a shining example of the positive impact that we can all have on each other. It's a reminder to embrace our youthfulness and to always strive to learn from and inspire those around us.

Jeremiah is destined for great things! Check out his interview below and be sure to share it!