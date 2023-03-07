15 Adorable Pet Pictures That, Despite Being "Poorly Drawn", Are Helping Shelter Animals in Need

Photo by Facebook

One of our favorite ways animal shelters generate essential funds to support homeless pets is by organizing creative fundraisers.

The " (Poorly) Drawn Pets Fundraiser" is an annual Facebook event organized by the Coulee Region Humane Society situated in Onalaska, Wisconsin. Pet owners can submit a photo of their beloved animal, and in exchange for a $20 donation, they will receive a sketch of their pet. The funds collected from this event go directly towards supporting animals in and around the Coulee area.

1. Mind you, the shelter doesn't guarantee the sketches will be of good quality. In fact, they assure you that they won't be.

2. In our opinion, the poor quality of these drawings actually enhances their appeal.

3. "While we cannot guarantee professional artworks, the creations will certainly be invaluable!" expressed the shelter on Facebook.

4. While the quality of some drawings may surpass others, each one of them holds a priceless value.

5. Don't you think they have truly captured the essence of these pets?

6. We particularly adore those that incorporate a unique touch, just like the feline's aspirations inspired by tuna.

7. The submission of hundreds of photos is excellent news for the animals that will benefit from the fundraiser.

8. Did we mention how perfectly they execute some of these drawings?

9. The shelter assures that their committed "art department" will promptly begin doodling your "masterpiece."

10. We're just kidding, but some of these sketches do appear to have required a significant amount of effort from the artists.

11. Anything in the background may turn into an element of the art, so be cautious about what you leave.

12. We've never seen such an adorable photo of a chihuahua in a banana boat before.

13. We welcome all kinds of pets, not just dogs and cats. Let's see what you've got!

14. This one has received the complete Andy Warhol treatment, wow!

15. Lastly, this one might haunt our dreams!

We must admit, a few of these sketches are more remarkable than we anticipated! However, some are not as impressive, specifically the Sharpie Chihuahua sketch!

