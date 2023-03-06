9-Yr-Old Science Enthusiast Makes a Rare Discovery: Giant Megalodon Tooth

This year, Molly Sampson, a fourth-grader from Maryland, had an unusual Christmas wish list. Rather than asking for typical presents, she expressed a desire for cold-water waders to enable her to search for fossils in the nearby Chesapeake Bay, showing her passion for science.

Molly, accompanied by her father and sister, headed to their beloved spot on Calvert Beach on Christmas morning after Santa had supplied them with new gear. Bruce Sampson, Molly's father, has always been enthusiastic about fossil hunting, and his daughters share his passion for this pastime.

Over the years, Molly has collected an impressive array of over 40 fossils, varying from contemporary shark teeth to far more ancient ones such as megalodon teeth.

If you don't remember from your elementary school dinosaur classes, megalodons were gigantic sharks that existed approximately 23 million years ago. Due to the fact that shark teeth fall out and are replaced with new ones, it's quite normal to locate shark and megalodon teeth in places abundant in fossils, such as the Chesapeake Bay. Every year, casual fossil seekers typically uncover around 100 megalodon teeth in this region.

Although Molly had previously discovered megalodon teeth, she stumbled upon one of the largest ever on the day in question. The tooth was spotted while she stood in water that reached up to her knees.

“I saw something big, and it looked like a shark tooth,” she recalled. “We were about knee deep in the water.”

Despite struggling to pick it up from the water, Molly was able to retrieve the tooth, which was so large that she felt amazed upon seeing its size.

The length of the megalodon tooth is approximately 5 inches, just slightly shorter than the longest tooth ever discovered, measuring 7 inches. The paleontology curator at Calvert Marine Museum, Stephen Godfrey, has verified its genuineness and considers it an exceptional discovery for any scientist, let alone a child as young as 9 years old.

“There are people that can spend a lifetime and not find a tooth the size Molly found,” he said, adding, “This is like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of find.”

The tooth found, lost by a megalodon millions of years ago, is believed by experts to have originated from a creature measuring 45 to 50 feet in length.

Molly is now even more excited about pursuing a career in paleontology after the marine museum confirmed her discovery. Her mother, Alicia Sampson, hopes that other girls will be inspired by Molly's story and pursue science by exploring the outdoors.

“We really want to reach other kids and get them excited about like being outside,” said Alicia.

Discovering such an incredible thing, particularly on Christmas morning, is truly remarkable. It's difficult to imagine a better present for this promising young scientist.

Share this story send virtual high fives to Molly.

