Adorable 2-Yr-Old Utilizes Positive Affirmations to Soothe and Comfort.

Shelbee Haderer, a resident of McCloud, Oklahoma, has devised a helpful technique to aid her 2-year-old daughter, Brilee, in managing her emotions during difficult times. The process involves positive affirmations and has garnered widespread attention, thanks to a viral video. Parenting, as a whole, can be challenging, and imparting the skill of self-composure to one's children is among the toughest aspects.

The video starts with Brilee's little fingers getting accidentally smashed in a door. This understandably causes her great pain and distress, but Shelbee helps her daughter calm down by encouraging her to take deep breaths through her tears. After Brilee becomes more composed, Shelbee teaches her some important affirmations that all children should learn from a young age, such as "I'm okay", "I'm strong", "I'm beautiful", "I'm loved", and "I'm worthy". Brilee repeats these affirmations in an adorable manner.

The outcome is almost enchanting! When Brilee vocalizes these affirmations of self-love and acceptance, she visibly becomes more tranquil and collected. Her tender words of gratitude, "Thank you, mom," are sure to warm your heart to its core!

It's amazing to see how even at such a young age, children can teach us important lessons. This 2-year-old's use of positive affirmations to calm down is truly inspiring. It's a reminder that we can all benefit from positive self-talk and reminding ourselves of our worth and abilities. It's easy to get caught up in negative thoughts and emotions, but we can learn from this young child to shift our mindset and focus on the positive. By using affirmations and positive self-talk, we can calm ourselves down, boost our self-esteem, and increase our confidence. Let's take a cue from this 2-year-old and start incorporating positive affirmations into our daily routines. It may not only help us calm down in stressful situations, but also improve our overall well-being and outlook on life.