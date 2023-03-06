Cashier Mistaken for "Moana" Character by Little Girls.

Photo by Rella On the radio/Youtube

Encountering real-life versions of their favorite characters always fills children with excitement, whether it's meeting Santa Claus or someone who looks remarkably similar to a Disney character.

The reason behind the viral spread of the video showing two kids meeting their Disney hero at Costco is apparent.

Photo by Rella On the radio/Youtube

Ryley and Rylyn, two sisters, are thrilled whenever they get to visit their nearby Costco store. What makes their visits even more exciting is the fact that they have noticed an employee named Will who looks strikingly similar to the demigod Maui from the Disney movie "Moana."

Photo by Rella On the radio/Youtube

The cashier exhibited good sportsmanship by pretending along with the thrilled young girls. Interestingly, it appears that the confusion between Will and Maui being identical is not limited to Ryley and Rylyn.

Based on the caption provided on YouTube:

“Will, featured in this video also does character appearances as Maui for parties and previously at Aulani Disney resort.”

Moana fans certainly seem to be enamored with him, regardless of whether he's wearing a costume or not!

Photo by Rella On the radio/Youtube

Take a look at the cute encounter below. Remember to share this story if you enjoy watching children meeting "real life" Disney characters!

The lesson that you can take from this story is to be a friendly person and spread kindness because it may come back to you. Regardless of what others do to us, we must continue to spread kindness and smiles.

Don't forget to share this story with your friends or family so that they can experience the happiness from this story.