Small Canine in Mourning Finds Comfort in Stuffed Animal Resembling Deceased Companion

Photo by JENNY LEECH

There are certain friendships that are incredibly strong and impervious to any obstacles that may come their way. Such was the bond shared by Tiny Tim, a Chihuahua, and his Great Pyrenees sibling, Big Ben. Their connection was established in 2016, when Tim became a foster member of Ben's family, and they instantly became inseparable.

“Multiple times a day, I’d walk out into the living room and find Tim fast asleep on top of Ben,” Jenny Leech, Tim and Ben’s mom, told The Dodo.

Photo by JENNY LEECH

Despite being physically opposite, Tiny Tim lived up to his name with his small stature while Big Ben towered over him. However, their differing sizes didn't affect their close bond. Tim and Ben spent countless hours together, and for a delightful six years, their friendship thrived.

“In the early years, when Ben was a little more nimble, he would go lay on the couch, and Tim would lie right on top of him,” Leech said.

Photo by JENNY LEECH

The dynamic duo was inseparable even when they weren't napping together on the couch.

“At the dinner table, Tim knew he could step up on Ben to get to our level and beg,” Leech said. “And they loved swimming together. Ben was his safe spot, for sure.”

Leech enjoyed observing the interaction between Tim and Ben and believed that their bond could brighten up the day for others as well. Therefore, she created unique social media accounts for Tim and Ben to chronicle their shared experiences. As a result, the pair quickly amassed a global audience of tens of thousands of individuals.

“From there, it kind of blossomed … the whole story of their friendship and all of their little adventures together,” Leech said.

Photo by JENNY LEECH

When Tim joined the family, Ben was seven years old. As time passed, the mild-mannered giant started facing difficulties with his mobility. Sensing that Ben was unwell, Tim allowed his brother some personal space but made sure not to wander too far from him.

“I think Tim sensed some change in him,” Leech said. “Instead of his usual shenanigans of climbing up on Ben, Tim was more gentle and just felt content napping or sitting by him.”

Photo by JENNY LEECH

Ben experienced a stroke on December 24, 2022, and his health worsened the following day. Despite efforts to aid him, his condition did not improve. Sadly, Ben passed away at the age of 13 and a half, surrounded by his loved ones, peacefully crossing over the rainbow bridge.

“My daughters, who’d all grown up with him, were there,” Leech said. “And Tim was there.”

On their social media pages, Leech informed their followers about the passing of Ben, which caused instant heartbreak for Tim. Beth, a woman from Ohio, sympathized with Tim and chose to send him a gift.

“She sent this huge stuffed dog to him,” Leech said. “And from the minute I put it on the couch, Tim claimed it.”

Photo by JENNY LEECH

Leech was taken aback when Tim, within seconds of her placing the stuffed dog on the couch, climbed onto its back just as he used to do with Ben. He nestled into the soft fur of the toy and dozed off right away.

After deciding to leave the stuffed dog on the couch, Leech began to encounter a familiar sight every day.

“It really felt like the old years of when we would come out into the living room, and there would be Tim on top of Ben on the couch,” Leech said. “It was almost the same exact positioning as how Tim used to lie on Ben, down to a certain crick.”

As Leech observed Tim, curled up on top of the dog in a manner reminiscent of how he would be with Ben, she felt moved. Though Tim clearly missed his best friend, she could see that the stuffed dog was providing some solace to help him through his grieving process.

“He’s definitely getting some kind of comfort from it,” Leech said.

Although it tugs at her heartstrings to see Tim snuggled up on the soft toy dog, Leech understands that Tim is not in distress. The little one is managing well and, in fact, exceeding her expectations.

“He really surprised us all with how good he’s doing,” Leech said. “I think we’re having a harder time looking at him in our own grief with Ben.”

Photo by JENNY LEECH

Leech's couch is now the permanent home of the stuffed dog. Whenever Leech sees Tim sleeping on the dog's back, she envisions him dreaming about his former best friend, Ben, and their fond memories. Although they may no longer be together in the physical realm, their bond endures eternally.

“There’s something kind of beautiful about it,” Leech said. “They really had something special.”