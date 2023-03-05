Adventurous Pooch Discovers a Thrilling Alternative to Walking

Similar to many other dogs, Greyson, an affectionate rescue puppy, enjoys taking a stroll. However, unlike most dogs, walking isn't his only means of transportation.

He has become proficient in riding with elegance.

Photo by JAMES BONDE

At the time Greyson was found on the streets, he was only a few months old and had been abandoned. Luckily, James Bonde came to his rescue and decided to adopt him. From that point forward, the two of them formed an unbreakable bond and became inseparable.

"He goes everywhere I go," Bonde told The Dodo.

But Greyson goes how Bonde goes as well.

Photo by JAMES BONDE

Bonde's love for outdoor activities has influenced Greyson to become an enthusiast as well. They frequently engage in various outdoor activities, such as hiking, kayaking, and surfing trips, and they also enjoy riding a self-balancing electric transport, known as Onewheel, to explore their town.

At first, Greyson's role was limited to standing on the Onewheel while Bonde operated it. However, this arrangement didn't last very long.

Photo by JAMES BONDE

It is apparent that Greyson gained a sense of how the Onewheel operates while being a passenger on Bonde's board. In essence, the board is propelled in the direction of the lean.

Soon enough, Greyson became capable of riding it independently.

At first, he moved gradually, meticulously refining his grip on the steering wheel to achieve the desired sensation.

Greyson quickly became adept at cruising, effortlessly navigating even challenging off-road terrain like an expert.

Bonde made the decision to purchase a Onewheel for Greyson, enabling them to journey together as individual riders.

Greyson and Bonde have become impossible to miss as they joyfully cruise around town, causing quite a stir with their presence. Their outings are sure to catch people's attention.

"Greyson loves to ride," Bonde said. "And he loves everybody."

Since his rescue from a life as a stray, Greyson has made considerable progress.

Thanks to Bonde, they are embarking on that journey in a stylish manner.

Photo by JAMES BONDE

"I don't think he realizes how amazing he is," Bonde said. "It's all he knows."

