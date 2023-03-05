Adventurous Pooch Discovers a Thrilling Alternative to Walking

Inspire You

Similar to many other dogs, Greyson, an affectionate rescue puppy, enjoys taking a stroll. However, unlike most dogs, walking isn't his only means of transportation.

He has become proficient in riding with elegance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrLuX_0l8IMwsH00
Photo byJAMES BONDE

At the time Greyson was found on the streets, he was only a few months old and had been abandoned. Luckily, James Bonde came to his rescue and decided to adopt him. From that point forward, the two of them formed an unbreakable bond and became inseparable.

"He goes everywhere I go," Bonde told The Dodo.

But Greyson goes how Bonde goes as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WP0l3_0l8IMwsH00
Photo byJAMES BONDE

Bonde's love for outdoor activities has influenced Greyson to become an enthusiast as well. They frequently engage in various outdoor activities, such as hiking, kayaking, and surfing trips, and they also enjoy riding a self-balancing electric transport, known as Onewheel, to explore their town.

At first, Greyson's role was limited to standing on the Onewheel while Bonde operated it. However, this arrangement didn't last very long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xt1nP_0l8IMwsH00
Photo byJAMES BONDE

It is apparent that Greyson gained a sense of how the Onewheel operates while being a passenger on Bonde's board. In essence, the board is propelled in the direction of the lean.

Soon enough, Greyson became capable of riding it independently.

At first, he moved gradually, meticulously refining his grip on the steering wheel to achieve the desired sensation.

Greyson quickly became adept at cruising, effortlessly navigating even challenging off-road terrain like an expert.

Bonde made the decision to purchase a Onewheel for Greyson, enabling them to journey together as individual riders.

Greyson and Bonde have become impossible to miss as they joyfully cruise around town, causing quite a stir with their presence. Their outings are sure to catch people's attention.

"Greyson loves to ride," Bonde said. "And he loves everybody."

Since his rescue from a life as a stray, Greyson has made considerable progress.

Thanks to Bonde, they are embarking on that journey in a stylish manner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQGYg_0l8IMwsH00
Photo byJAMES BONDE

"I don't think he realizes how amazing he is," Bonde said. "It's all he knows."

Don't forget to share this beautiful story!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pets# Animals# Dogs# Animal Rescues# Inspiring

Comments / 1

Published by

Inspire You is a dynamic and innovative online news platform that aims to inspire its readers through positive and uplifting stories. Our mission is to deliver news that is informative, engaging, and inspirational, while also promoting social change and community involvement. We believe in the power of good news to lift people's spirits and bring about positive change.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from Inspire You

A Summer Haven for Dogs: Spanish Waterpark Designed Exclusively for Canines

Water-loving dogs will find paradise in Spain. Perros al Agua, a waterpark just for dogs about a 30-minute drive from Barcelona, has been making doggie dreams come true since 2014. There are two pools, slides, beaches, and grassy areas for fetching at the resort (or naps). And a restaurant serving, of course, hot dogs for the humans.

Read full story

Vet Clinic Uses Creative Bandages to Transform Injuries into Artistic Creations

Some heroes don't wear capes; some wear vet scrubs!. Such is the case for the staff at Uplands Way Veterinary Clinic, a pet hospital in Norfolk County, England, whose hand-crafted bandage art has recently gained popularity on TikTok.

Read full story
2 comments
Stockton, CA

Each Weekend, Volunteer Pilot Rescues Shelter Dogs by Flying Them to Safety

Pilot Julian Javor not only flies the friendly skies; he also helps to make the skies friendlier by volunteering to transport dogs from high-kill shelters to safety. The man who works in construction and property management during the week dons his wings for the weekend to help dogs in need, whether it's to a rescue shelter, foster home, or permanent home.

Read full story
1 comments

The Adorable Reaction Of A Puppy Seeing Its Dad Will Brighten Your Day With Joy.

As the saying goes, dogs are man's best friend, and there's no denying the joy and excitement they bring to our lives. A recent viral video featuring a little puppy getting super excited to see his dad is a heartwarming reminder of the unconditional love and joy our furry friends bring to us.

Read full story
17 comments

Lonely Cat Discovers He's Not Alone When He Feels Like Someone Is Watching Him

This is Coco, a sweet but mischievous cat who will not accept "Coco, get out of there" as an answer — even if it is delivered by a voice from above. In fact, he will go one step further.

Read full story
3 comments

"Angel" Teen Drops Everything to Locate Grandma Who Left Her Wallet Behind.

Rarely does someone go above and beyond to assist a complete stranger. Three containers of washer fluid were recently purchased by Dee Harkrider from the Walmart in Forest City, Arkansas. She carelessly left her wallet in the shopping cart before putting them all in her vehicle and leaving. Dee, a disabled grandma of seven, was completely unaware that she had forgotten her wallet.

Read full story

Elaborate Frog House Built by Man Inspires a Whole Saga about 'Frod' and Friends

Perhaps we are fortunate to have a hobby or two that brings out our quirky side every now and then. It could be gardening, genealogy, or even constructing frog homes. Why not, right?

Read full story

Heartwarming Reunions: Animals Reconnected with Their Beloved Owners After Years Apart

In heartwarming scenes captured on video, animals are seen reuniting with their owners after being separated from them for various reasons. From dogs to cats and even horses, these videos showcase the strong bond between animals and their human companions.

Read full story
1 comments

"Amusing Alert to Customers Who Ordered Muffins" - Cat Café's Witty Message

The Catnap Cafe located in Christchurch, New Zealand is just as popular as other cat cafes that have been gaining popularity. Visitors to the cafe relish the opportunity to socialize with the various feline residents available for adoption while savoring a delectable dessert. However, those who choose a muffin ought to be cautious. Bea, a gray tabby cat with a condition that causes her to wobble, is one of the establishment's resident cats who has a fondness for muffins. In fact, if you order one, expect to contend with her for it!

Read full story
Naples, FL

During Routine Oil Change, Mechanics Find Unexpected "Hare-y" Surprise Inside Car.

You never know when an ordinary workday can transform into an incredible and unexpected circumstance. At Germain BMW in Naples, Florida, Mechanic Kyle Fridh was assisting a junior colleague in performing an oil change on a BMW when they heard an unusual noise emanating from the car. As the vehicle was elevated on a lift, they decided to take apart sections of the motor mount to investigate the source of the scratching sound.

Read full story

Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer Winner: 15-Year-Old's Voice You Will Love

Sarah Ikumu appeared on stage at Britain's Got Talent, modest and unpretentious, with a hopeful demeanor, aiming for a favorable outcome. Sarah, whose parents were Kenyan immigrants, began singing in her father's church choir at the age of 5. Her parents were present to support their daughter during her much-awaited performance.

Read full story
14 comments

10-Yr-Old Wows Judges with Powerful Rendition of Demi Lovato's Most Challenging Song

It's highly likely that this gifted young vocalist is meant for greatness in the future. During her audition on The Voice Kids Ukraine 2017, Daneliya Tuleshova, a 10-year-old from Kazakhstan, performed "Stone Cold," a pop ballad by Demi Lovato. It was evident right from the beginning that she would progress to the next stage, as all four judges hit their buzzers in the first 25 seconds.

Read full story
16 comments

Real-Life Harry Potter Heidi Klum with Mind-Blowing Audition and Earns Golden Buzzer

Aidan McCann of Ireland bears an uncanny resemblance to Harry Potter, the fictional boy wizard. Aside from their physical similarities, both Aidan and Harry are known for their use of magic, which only grows stronger as they age.

Read full story

Millions Captivated by 10-Yr-Old Reporter's Interview with NFL Star for a Special Reason

In a world where we are constantly bombarded with negative news, it's refreshing to see a story that captivates millions with its positivity. And that's exactly what happened when a 10-year-old reporter interviewed an NFL star and the video went viral.

Read full story
1 comments

Police Officers Step In To Assist Loyal Canine Who Refuses To Leave Injured Companion.

Photo byOrange County Sheriff's Office, Florida/Facebook. Encountering an injured animal by the roadside is a distressing situation. Would you halt your vehicle, contact emergency services, or reach out to Animal Control for help? Although it is fortunate that not many of us have to witness such an event, it is still a common occurrence.

Read full story
1 comments
Onalaska, WI

15 Adorable Pet Pictures That, Despite Being "Poorly Drawn", Are Helping Shelter Animals in Need

One of our favorite ways animal shelters generate essential funds to support homeless pets is by organizing creative fundraisers. The " (Poorly) Drawn Pets Fundraiser" is an annual Facebook event organized by the Coulee Region Humane Society situated in Onalaska, Wisconsin. Pet owners can submit a photo of their beloved animal, and in exchange for a $20 donation, they will receive a sketch of their pet. The funds collected from this event go directly towards supporting animals in and around the Coulee area.

Read full story

3-Yr-Old Piano Prodigy Leaves Audience Speechless with Impressive Performance and Infectious Smile

Little Charlotte started the video by waving and smiling at the camera, looking adorable. She greeted her mommy with a cheerful "Hi, Mommy!" and appeared to be just like any other 3-year-old girl.

Read full story
52 comments

9-Yr-Old Science Enthusiast Makes a Rare Discovery: Giant Megalodon Tooth

This year, Molly Sampson, a fourth-grader from Maryland, had an unusual Christmas wish list. Rather than asking for typical presents, she expressed a desire for cold-water waders to enable her to search for fossils in the nearby Chesapeake Bay, showing her passion for science.

Read full story

Adorable 2-Yr-Old Utilizes Positive Affirmations to Soothe and Comfort.

Shelbee Haderer, a resident of McCloud, Oklahoma, has devised a helpful technique to aid her 2-year-old daughter, Brilee, in managing her emotions during difficult times. The process involves positive affirmations and has garnered widespread attention, thanks to a viral video. Parenting, as a whole, can be challenging, and imparting the skill of self-composure to one's children is among the toughest aspects.

Read full story
13 comments

Cashier Mistaken for "Moana" Character by Little Girls.

Encountering real-life versions of their favorite characters always fills children with excitement, whether it's meeting Santa Claus or someone who looks remarkably similar to a Disney character.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy