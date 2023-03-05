Dad Caught Napping with Neighbor's Dogs by Surprised Daughter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XE2DD_0l8HUjV500
Photo byCATEY HALL

It is not uncommon for Catey Hall to find her dad dozing on the sofa when she visits him. However, Hall's father never naps alone as dogs from the neighborhood come over to join him, creating a cozy pile.

“Dad sees, plays with and naps with one or more of these dogs on a daily basis,” Hall told The Dodo. “They come running when they see his car and follow him inside.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfEPa_0l8HUjV500
Photo byCATEY HALL

Lon Watson, father of Hall, has a long-standing affection for canines and collaborates with the nearby animal shelter, Pound on the Hill, to ensure that each animal receives necessary assistance.

“For as long as I can remember, my dad has rescued stray dogs,” Hall said. “Growing up, we always had a dog. But there was always room for a stray in need. Now that he lives alone with his wife, there's room for several. They work with rescues in the area to find homes for the dogs in need; however, not all of them are re-homed, and they stay with dad forever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Td4JP_0l8HUjV500
Photo byCATEY HALL

Watson has four resident dogs at home, all of whom he and his wife have rescued and rehabilitated.

Watson is visited on a daily basis by Hooch, Fluffer-Nutter, and Rosie, who all reside nearby and share a unique bond with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xv8S_0l8HUjV500
Photo byCATEY HALL

Watson is so popular with the neighborhood dogs that they are willing to wait all day just to spend a few precious moments with him one-on-one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mk2rM_0l8HUjV500
Photo byCATEY HALL

“The neighborhood is an unincorporated section of semi-rural Alabama. The houses are set far back from the street, so the dogs can bounce from house to house safely,” Hall said. “The dogs can usually hear my dad's truck coming, and they will meet him in the driveway.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dWJLV_0l8HUjV500
Photo byCATEY HALL

Fortunately, the human neighbors of Watson don't seem to have any objections to their dogs spending most of their time with Watson, and they would never interfere with their special naptime.

Watson just seems to have a way with every dog he meets. Even Hall’s two dogs try to get in on the action. “As a matter of fact, they try to leave with Dad when he’s here visiting,” Hall said.

