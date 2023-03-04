Golden, CO

Golden Retrievers Gather for an Epic Dog Party in Golden, Colorado: Let the Festivities Begin!

Photo byVisit Golden, CO/Facebook

The declaration has been made: Golden, Colorado is now under the reign of dogs! Specifically, the golden retrievers.

Each year on February 3, National Golden Retriever Day is observed. To commemorate this occasion, the city of Golden organizes a celebration of the beloved breed on the nearest Saturday. The breed has a special place in the hearts of most Americans, as evidenced by their enduring popularity. The American Kennel Club (AKC) reports that golden retrievers have consistently ranked among the top three favorite breeds in the United States for more than a decade, and there are no signs of their popularity diminishing anytime soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TuB7y_0l7fQgzF00
Photo byVisit Golden, CO/Facebook

On February 4, 2023, the Goldens in Golden event took place. To facilitate the gathering of thousands of friendly golden retrievers and their owners, several blocks of Washington Avenue were closed to traffic. This allowed the Goldens and their humans to socialize with other Golden residents, or whatever they may call themselves.

The occasion commenced with a procession along Washington Avenue and a collective picture taken beneath the renowned "Welcome to Golden" arch.

Throughout the day, participants delighted in interacting with pet vendors, attending meet and greets, receiving complimentary pup cups, and capturing memorable photos. Moreover, various nonprofit organizations, including the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies, Morris Animal Foundation, and Foothills Animal Shelter, were present at the event, showcasing their advocacy through information booths and animal ambassadors.

According to Megan Pinson from Visit Golden, the city of Golden is an ideal location for this event, and it's not solely due to its name.

“Golden Retrievers and Golden, Colorado really complement one another!” Megan stated. “Goldens love our hiking trails and walking paths and enjoy socializing in our dog-friendly beer gardens and patios. After the Goldens in Golden event, we encourage people and their pups to enjoy a Golden day together, and of course, come back throughout the year to enjoy all Golden offers.”

The website of the city provides a comprehensive list of activities and nearby accommodations that welcome pets. Moreover, the upcoming National Golden Retriever Day in 2024 will fall on a Saturday, promising a more exciting celebration for our furry friends! (Don't forget the leash!)

This looks like such a fun way to mix and mingle with new people and their adorable dogs! We’re marking our calendars for next year.

Share this story with someone who loves Goldens!

