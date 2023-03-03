Grandma Get Best Gift Ever From Husband After Being Told She's 'Too Old' for a Puppy.

Photo by ANDREA HIJAR

Andrea Hijar's 76-year-old grandmother, who loves dogs, has had the joy of raising multiple puppies over the course of her life.

Unfortunately, when Grandma made the decision to welcome a new furry companion into her heart and home once again, it was her joyful years on Earth that posed a potential obstacle.

Hijar found out that her grandma was interested in adopting a dog and offered to assist. She contacted various rescue organizations in their vicinity in Peru to find a suitable match for her grandparents. The reaction was unexpected.

“In the end, they rejected them because of their age,” Hijar told The Dodo. “It made me sad. They are a very loving couple, but were being denied something they were very excited about.”

Despite feeling devastated, Grandma attempted to come to terms with the possibility of never having a dog again in her life. Meanwhile, Hijar persisted in searching for one.

And it’s a good thing she did.

Hijar stumbled upon a post by a man seeking a caring home for his puppy. Despite the man's potential hesitation towards Grandma's age, she contacted him with the hope of changing his perspective. As it turned out, her efforts were successful.

“He agreed to give the puppy to us, knowing that my grandparents were going to take care of her and love her very much,” Hijar said. "My dad went with my grandfather to pick her up."

They named her Princesa.

Next, holding Princesa snugly in Grandpa's embrace, it was time to astonish Grandma with the wonderful news.

Here’s that moment on video:

“I was very moved to see her reaction,” Hijar said. “It was very emotional seeing her so happy and full of joy.”

Though some may have doubted it on account of their ages, Princesa couldn’t have found more perfect parents.

Hijar acknowledges that bringing a dog into one's life, particularly a young pup, requires careful consideration. However, she believes that advanced age should not automatically disqualify individuals from adopting a pet, and additional support can be provided as needed.

In truth, Princesa isn't just Hijar's grandparents' dog. She's now a part of their whole family.

"Adopting changes your life," Hijar said. "If a family is ready and with open arms to welcome the little one, then go ahead. That little animal will be eternally thankful for having a family."

Regardless of age, a dog's love remains unwavering until the end.

