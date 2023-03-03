105-Year-Old Grandma Marks Milestone with Inaugural Birthday Celebration.

In 2022, Lorene Summey from Cherryville, North Carolina finally got to have her first birthday party. As the eldest of six siblings, she frequently looked after her brothers and sisters, which meant she never got to enjoy her own special day.

On November 23, 1917, Lorene came into the world. When she reached the impressive age of 105, she decided that she wanted to finally have a grand birthday celebration. Her wish came true on November 18, 2022, when she had a Hoedown Barn Dance that was truly spectacular.

Photo by Somerset Court of Cherryville/Youtube

“I can’t believe it,” Lorene said before the event. “I just hope I don’t make a fool of myself.”

Although the attention may have been slightly overwhelming, it was a splendid day. Her community was eager to participate in her party, which included a barbecue, a DJ, a photographer, and a birthday cake. Even the students from Burns High School Health Sciences pitched in to help during the event.

Photo by Somerset Court of Cherryville/Youtube

"Lorene Summey Day" was declared a landmark birthday by the Cherryville City Council, and to add to the excitement, the entire county will commemorate a "Summey Holiday" in honor of her.

Photo by Somerset Court of Cherryville/Youtube

Lorene received an extra benefit of being accompanied to her party by the Cherryville Police department.

Lorene's party was graced by the presence of the mayor, who personally delivered a dedication. In addition, a pony also made an appearance, and a traditional hoedown was even held!

Photo by Somerset Court of Cherryville/Youtube

Lorene had a truly memorable experience during a special time, especially since she was able to see her close friends.

“I’m so glad to see you,” she told her friend, Martha. “I love you.”

Lorene came up with an exceptional and one-of-a-kind birthday gift idea - a card to commemorate each year of her life.

Photo by Somerset Court of Cherryville/Youtube

Lorene's senior living facility's walls were adorned with a total of 1,200 birthday letters from every state and around the world, as she received well wishes from all over. The response was tremendous.

Lorene’s family was so thrilled that she was being honored this way. Her 82-year-old niece, Brenda Craine, had said the family was excited to give her the party of her dreams.

Photo by Somerset Court of Cherryville/Youtube

“It’s so wonderful what everyone’s doing. I don’t think it’s really soaked in for her how big this event is going to be,” Brenda said prior to the party. “She’s just been precious all her life — she deserves every bit of this.”

We agree. Lorene deserved this mega-celebration and more. Share this story to wish Lorene a very Happy Birthday!