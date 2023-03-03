Man Sleeps in Animal Shelter for 7 Nights to Support Dog that Waited 400 Days for a Home.

Photo by Mission Driven/Facebook

Just think about staying in a dog kennel filled with constant noise for seven days. Now, try to imagine enduring it for 400 days.

For months on end, a charming terrier blend named Queen resided within the confines of the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas, without finding a new home. Despite her kind demeanor at the age of three, Queen had repeatedly been passed over for adoption. Finally, in September, animal advocate Scott Poore resolved to take action.

Photo by Mission Driven/Facebook

Scott is the founder of "Mission Driven," an organization dedicated to organizing and promoting fundraisers to assist animal shelters. Upon learning about Queen's prolonged stay at the shelter and her resulting depression, he resolved to raise awareness for the homeless dog in any way he could.

Upon meeting her, his determination to help her find a permanent home grew even stronger. Scott commented that Queen is the most affectionate and lovable dog he has ever worked with, and he has had plenty of experience with dogs. He spent a considerable amount of one-on-one time with her, even moving into her kennel publicly.

Photo by Mission Driven/Facebook

Scott had brought some of his belongings and bedding which he shared with Queen, with the determination to live with her until she found a forever home. Fortunately, after seven days and nights, she was successfully adopted!

“I honestly did not know if I was going to be there 24 hours or a month but I was prepared to do either,” he said. “Seven nights in an animal shelter is quite a long time I have to admit.”

Photo by Mission Driven/Facebook

As you can imagine, animal shelters are not a great place to get any rest. Scott admitted that he barely slept during his seven days in the kennel: “Between all the animals barking and Queen every hour on the hour waking me up with her rope toy wanting to play.”

Scott's difficulties were finally compensated when a father and son from the Kansas City region viewed a story about Queen and her recent housemate and determined to come forward and take her in.

“I just want to thank them for opening up their home and their hearts for such an incredible dog who deserves a long life in a loving home,” he said. “I had the pleasure of meeting the father and the son and it’s going to be a perfect home for them and for Queen. It’s a win-win for both sides.”

Photo by Mission Driven/Facebook

Regarding why he didn't personally adopt Queen, he clarified that, being an animal advocate, he encounters countless needy animals on a daily basis.

“I can’t adopt every animal that I help because then I will have 1,000 animals in my house,” said Scott.

After locating her community, the Queen proceeded to search for the next creature in dire need of her assistance as an ardent admirer of canines.

“What helps me get through the emotional side of my work is I move very quickly to the next animal [who] needs my help,” he explained.

Photo by Mission Driven/Facebook

Scott, we appreciate your advocacy for the voiceless. Your willingness to prioritize an animal's happiness over your own comfort is truly commendable, and we consider it the ultimate act of kindness. Thank you for your efforts.

Watch Queen finally leaving the shelter after 400 long days in the video below, and share this story to spread some joy.