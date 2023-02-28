Unexpected Reunion: Dog with Heartbreaking Note on Collar Finds Its Way Back Home.

Every day, those who experience homelessness face difficult choices.

The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee recently posted a photo on Facebook of a note that was discovered attached to the collar of an abandoned dog. The dog, a mixed-breed named Lilo, had been picked up by a compassionate individual and taken to the shelter. Upon investigation, the shelter staff discovered that Lilo had been left behind for a very heart-wrenching reason.

Photo by McKamey Animal Center/Facebook

“My name is Lilo,” the note read. “Please love me. My mom can’t keep me and is homeless with two kids. She tried her best but can’t get help. I cost too much for her. She really loves me and I’m a great dog and love to be loved on. Please don’t abuse me.”

The shelter addressed the dog's owner in an open letter stating that abandoning an animal is against the law. However, the shelter recognizes that the owner is undergoing a challenging period and expresses empathy towards her situation. As a result, they believe that this situation is an exception and urge the owner to surrender the dog to the shelter instead of leaving it on the streets.

“We are so sorry that you had to make the decision to leave her behind,” they wrote. “We know many folks are struggling to care for their pets right now. We know how hard it must be to give up an animal you so clearly loved because you can’t provide the care she needs. We understand.”

Photo by McKamey Animal Center/Facebook

“We want you to know she is safe, and we will take the very best care of her,” they went on. “She will be loved by our staff and volunteers, we will keep her name, and we promise you we will do our best to find her a wonderful new home.”

The shelter expressed their hope that she will have a change of heart and return to take her dog home. Furthermore, they offered to assist her in locating resources that could aid her in keeping her cherished companion.

“Please know that we understand, we will not judge, and we are here to help in any way we can,” the post concluded.

The story saddened social media users; however, the following day, the shelter brightened their day by sharing a heartwarming photo of Lilo reuniting with her owner.

Photo by McKamey Animal Center/Facebook

“While we can’t share a lot of the details with you yet, we are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness,” they wrote . “We are thankful for everyone who has advocated for the family, and shared our post. We are amazed at the outpouring of support. It truly takes a community, and you all have certainly shown us how powerful ours is – thank you so much.”

Rather than passing judgment on a woman in need, this shelter responded with compassion and kindness. Their open letter serves as a model for providing non-judgmental support and encouragement to others, and we can all benefit from their example.

Let this story serve as a reminder that shelters are filled with similar heartwarming tales, and that you can make a difference in the life of a homeless pet. Share this story to inspire others to take action and help those in need.