Government whistleblower reveals how an Air Force mechanic's mistake prevented World War III

Inspire Wonderland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fAwx_0lIXFtWR00
Photo byDepartment of Defense

Armageddon's Angel, written by Dr Alan E. Diehl, is a historical fiction treatise inspired by real events. It depicts how, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, a heroic local school teacher could have prevented World War III by stealing her Russian lover's launch keys.

If this story is ever made into a movie, Ana de Armas would be the perfect protagonist because she has repeatedly demonstrated her dramatic credentials and action-figure abilities. She also would certainly excel in conveying the romantic aspects of this story, while her Cuban accent and beautiful Hispanic looks would be an asset and give her another well-deserved shot at an Oscar. We could easily imagine Ana De Armas in this moment of extreme tension, channelling a powerful combination of defiance, fury and strength.

Diehl's book also describes how a real Air Force mechanic's mistake had historic consequences. This GI had loaded a small package aboard a T-33 aircraft at Andrews Air Base near Washington, DC. The parcel was quickly shoved in a diminutive baggage pod mounted beneath the jet's fuselage. The purpose of this flight was to rush the top-secret invasion plans to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. There, senior officers intended to finalize the details of this complex operation that was projected to involve thousands of troops and hundreds of aircraft and ships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmoVw_0lIXFtWR00
T-33 with baggage podPhoto byPublic domain provided by Dr Alan E. Diehl

However, after the jet landed, it was discovered its baggage compartment door had come open in flight, and these critical documents were missing. Astonished officers immediately realized the proposed assault on Cuba would have to be delayed and re-planned. The hapless Air Force mechanic was obviously unaware of the importance of the package he had so hastily loaded aboard the jet.

The Pentagon's planned attack on Cuba had been recommended to eliminate the threat posed by Soviet strategic nuclear missiles recently deployed there. Had the documents not been lost, the American assault would have undoubtedly triggered World War III because Kennedy's adversary, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, had also secretly placed tactical nuclear weapons on the island. They were intended to repel just such an invasion.

The Pentagon, CIA, and the president's advisers were unaware these battlefield nukes had been issued to junior Soviet officers on the island. So the fortuitous loss of those classified plans gave President Kennedy time to reconsider the implications of an invasion, and he soon opted for a less dangerous naval blockade.

Dr Diehl's career included investigating human error events, which motivated him to reveal the implications of this embarrassingly simple baggage handling error by an Air Force mechanic. But to accurately tell this compelling story, he interviewed numerous individuals who were personally involved in the operation. They included a senior general assigned to the Central Intelligence Agency, a Los Alamos laboratory scientist whose devices detected the Soviet nukes, a National Security Agency analyst that monitored the Russian radio network on the island, and an Air Force associate who flew reconnaissance missions over Cuba. However, Diehl decided to disclose this sensitive information in a novel.

The book includes factual information on how the unauthorized shoot-down of an American U-2 spy plane by Soviet officers in Cuba quickly convinced Khrushchev that he had lost control of this situation. Exasperated, he soon agreed to remove all the strategic missiles from the island if Kennedy lifted the blockade and promised never to invade Cuba. History reveals that the Soviets soon decided to also remove all the ninety-six undiscovered tactical nuclear weapons on the island because of the hazards posed by another unintended action involving their own or Cuban troops. 

Incidentally, during an October 28, 2022, interview in the British Daily Express newspaper, Diehl suggested that Mr Putin would be well advised to stop "sabre-rattling" about the use of tactical nukes in Ukraine for similar reasons.

The Americans were totally unaware of the presence of such weapons in Cuba. But had this nation invaded, the use of nukes by the Soviets would have undoubtedly led to World War III. Given those consequences, a film based on this story, aptly titled ‘Armageddono’s Angel’, would make for a captivating docudrama. Ana De Armas’ critically-acclaimed performance in ‘Marilyn’ earned her an Academy Award nomination, and she would be perfect for telling this epic tail.

Today, the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis stands as a reminder of the critical actions of those who risked their lives to protect the planet. In Armageddon’s Angel, the courage of real individuals and fictitious characters is brought to life in an inspirational way during the most perilous time in human history. And it should be remembered how rational leaders on both sides of the confrontation prevailed in the face of daunting odds.

Source: Dr Alan Diehl

Dr Alan E. Diehl is an established figure in both the public and official eye who studied history at the USAF Academy. He later earned engineering and psychology degrees after experiencing a near-fatal plane crash. His credentials include several FAA pilot ratings and working as a designer for two aircraft manufacturers. He has also consulted with various educational, public interest, congressional, and legal organizations.

Having worked in highly regarded government operations for the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, the Pentagon, and State Department, his influence has reached much farther than many could ever imagine. On occasion, his forensic skills were even utilized to address White House requests for information. Such efforts were described in his book, Silent Knights: Blowing the Whistle on Military Accidents and Their Coverups, which was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.

After becoming a prominent whistleblower, he has been featured in hundreds of interviews with media outlets worldwide on topics such as government coverups, mysterious disappearances, psychology, and aviation safety. He has appeared on FOX, CNN, BBC, CBS, NBC, and ABC networks as well as Sirius XM, Yahoo, Vice News, and other platforms. His views have also been featured in major publications, including the Associated Press, Reuters, Time, New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and Military Times.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# the cuban missile crisis# history# world war 3# Nuclear war# Politics

Comments / 7

Published by

Irish wordsmith inspiring minds worldwide. I highlight individuals who have exceeded expectations to make positive changes in the world. I also write about the mysterious, surreal, and dark topics that challenge our imagination.

Atlanta, GA
2K followers

More from Inspire Wonderland

Armageddon’s Angel: School teacher must steal her Russian lover's launch keys to prevent World War III

Armageddon’s Angel treatise might be a project worthy of Ana De Armas talent says government whistleblower. Ana de Armas has been mesmerising viewers with her impeccable performances and enigmatic characters since she debuted in Hollywood. And this Cuban-born star garnered critical acclaim for her demanding portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde while simultaneously making history as the first Cuban actress to receive such an Oscar nomination.

Read full story

What you didn’t know about Ted Bundy, the infamous serial killer

Many of us have heard of the infamous Ted Bundy, who was one of the most notorious serial killers in American history. His heinous acts of murder and kidnapping shocked the world and sent a wave of fear throughout the nation. Although many know the general details of Bundy's crimes, here are a few lesser-known facts about Ted Bundy and his horrific actions.

Read full story
9 comments
Ballard, UT

The true and bizarre history of Skinwalker Ranch

For centuries, stories of mysterious occurrences have surrounded Skinwalker Ranch. Said to be one of the most bizarre and supernatural places on the planet, Skinwalker Ranch has captivated the imaginations of countless people around the world. It is rumoured to be the site of numerous unexplainable events and has been a focus of paranormal research since the 1950s.

Read full story
29 comments

Mysteries of the Tower of London: Where beheaded queens and bewitching princes dwell

As one of England's most important and famous historical monuments, the Tower of London has long been one of the world's spookiest places. In its time, the Tower of London has housed many infamous prisoners, many of whom have perished there. With over 900 years of history, the Tower of London is a true piece of England’s royal heritage. Originally built as a royal palace, this historic fortress has served several purposes over the years. From prison to execution site, the Tower of London has seen it all, and the spirits of those who have perished in its walls are said to remain still.

Read full story
1 comments

Reincarnation: People remembering their past lives

The concept of rebirth has captivated human imaginations for centuries. There is a vast array of evidence, both scientific and anecdotal, that suggests that our souls might, in fact, be reborn after we pass away. Many cultures around the world have myths, legends, and folklore about this phenomenon, lending credence to the idea of a possible afterlife.

Read full story
10 comments

Disabled student gets unexpected gift from teacher and cheerleaders after bullying incident

Amy Babineaux is an inspirational teacher and a true example of the positive change that can occur in schools when adults prioritise student well-being. Amy was faced with a group of 15 seventh-grade boys with varying disabilities, but none so evident as the physical disabilities of one of the students, Adam*. When Amy overheard a cruel exchange of bullying remarks, she knew that a ‘normal’ intervention wouldn’t have the lasting impact she wanted.

Read full story
7 comments

Unravelling the mystery of Slender Man

The legend of the Slender Man has become increasingly popular since its initial debut in 2009 on the internet. There are now numerous stories, sightings and artistic interpretations of the entity, with varying degrees of depth. Slender Man, sometimes referred to as The Tall Man or The Pale One, is a fictional character that originated as an internet meme created by Something Awful forum user Eric Knudsen in 2009.

Read full story
4 comments

Gabby Petito's disappearance went viral and others were left ignored

Gabby Petito's story, unfortunately, has become too common in today's world, yet this one gained notoriety. When 22-year-old American woman Gabrielle Venora Petito was tragically killed by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, during their four-month van life journey in August of 2021, her story took the world by storm. It quickly gained popularity because it struck a nerve in people everywhere and raised awareness of domestic violence.

Read full story
3 comments

The 17th century box bed : A history of restrained slumber

Boxed beds are a unique form of furniture that has long been part of the culture of Brittany, a province of France. They’re different from traditional beds in that they are surrounded by four sides of boxlike walls to offer more privacy, allowing people in one-room homes to have their own private sleeping space. This type of furniture has also been found in other European countries, especially during winter, when staying warm in this enclosed space is easier.

Read full story
41 comments

A group of business students spend five hours a day removing garbage from rivers and oceans

The five guys that make up the Pandawara Group had a sudden burst of fame when their videos about cleaning garbage were shared across TikTok. Prior to that, these five were all just ordinary business students with no knowledge or interest in the environment. But, after their house was flooded due to an over abundance of rubbish clogging a river near them, they saw it as a wake up call. Every day, the group would spend five hours cleaning oceans and rivers, with no monetary compensation. As one member noted, “The river was full of garbage, but it’s better that we get a bit smelly ourselves than having our house flooded again.”

Read full story
1 comments

Aspiring young filmmaker promises to bring an enhanced perspective on the life of the late Marilyn Monroe

Somber Studios founder and filmmaker Jessica Vill, also known as Jbunzie on Instagram, has sparked discussion after recently expressing her dissatisfaction with the current Marilyn Monroe films. She has recently unveiled that her long-awaited biopic on Marilyn Monroe has been completed. This project has been long in the works and Vill hopes that it will be approved.

Read full story
2 comments

History of the most feared creature, the Wendigo monster

The history of the Wendigo dates back centuries, when indigenous tribes in Canada, the United States and other parts of the world believed in its existence. These mysterious creatures have been a source of mystery and intrigue to many, as stories of their existence are widely told and still remembered to this day.

Read full story
68 comments

Mysterious Hat Man blamed for spike in deaths across the globe

The mysterious figure known as the Hat Man has been a source of intrigue and speculation for many years. Described as a tall, dark figure wearing a wide-brimmed hat and long coat, the Hat Man is typically seen in near-sleep or sleep paralysis states. People who report encountering the figure in this state describe it as a shadowy, amorphous shape that can take on different forms, such as a person, an animal, or a machine. While some people believe the Hat Man is real and not just a hallucination caused by sleep paralysis, others are convinced that he is nothing more than a figment of our imagination. Whatever his origin, the Hat Man remains a fascinating mystery.

Read full story
373 comments

At least three Americans were confirmed dead in Turkey 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria early Monday morning, devastating entire cities and claiming the lives of over 15,000 people, according to officials. The pre-dawn earthquake was centered in the town of Pazarcik in Turkey's southeastern Kahramanmaras province and was followed by several powerful aftershocks.

Read full story
1 comments

Forgotten archaeological discoveries that may finally see the light of day in 2023

Archaeology is full of secrets and surprises, many of which are yet to be revealed. In 2023, some of the world's most forgotten archaeological discoveries may finally see the light of day. From ancient civilizations to centuries-old shipwrecks, various archaeological sites may finally be explored and unearthed this year. Join us as we explore these potential archaeological wonders!

Read full story
5 comments

Living with body dysmorphic disorder

Living with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) can be extremely difficult and overwhelming. For those who may not know, BDD is an anxiety disorder where people are overly focused on physical features that they perceive as flaws or defects in their appearance.

Read full story
1 comments

Global Hum: The mysterious sound that's been keeping residents awake for decades

Have you ever been awakened by a strange humming sound that won't go away? The so-called "Global Hum" has been reported in various places around the world since the 70s. Let's take a closer look at this mysterious phenomenon and explore the theories surrounding it.

Read full story
27 comments

Opinion: If you want to be free, be an owl

Be an owl: How to stop caring what others think of you and start living. The majestic owl has long been associated with wisdom, from the wise words of Athena in Ancient Greece to their prominent role in modern literature and movies. Owls have a reputation for being wise due in part to their keen observational skills. These birds have exceptional vision and hearing capabilities, allowing them to find prey in dark environments or navigate dense forests. This same intelligence is why owls are often seen as symbols of knowledge, strategy and wisdom.

Read full story
4 comments

Understanding the tragic reality of those who struggle (opinion)

It is a tragic reality that some people are simply unlucky in life. Whether it is due to circumstances, bad luck, or something else, those individuals who suffer from a lack of luck can find themselves in difficult and often heartbreaking situations. Let's look at how these individuals may face challenges throughout their lives and how we can help support them.

Read full story
84 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy