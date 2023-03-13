What you didn’t know about Ted Bundy, the infamous serial killer

Front page of the St. Petersburg Times and Ted Bundy Photo by Times archives

Many of us have heard of the infamous Ted Bundy, who was one of the most notorious serial killers in American history. His heinous acts of murder and kidnapping shocked the world and sent a wave of fear throughout the nation. Although many know the general details of Bundy's crimes, here are a few lesser-known facts about Ted Bundy and his horrific actions.

Theodore Robert Bundy was born on November 24, 1946 in Burlington, Vermont to Louise Cowell, who was unmarried at the time of his birth. He was given his grandfather's name, Theodore, although Louise refused to reveal the identity of Ted’s father. Growing up, Bundy had always thought that his mother was his sister and his grandmother was his mother.

When he was in his early teens, his mother and her new husband, Johnny Bundy, relocated to Tacoma, Washington and Ted was forced to take his stepfather's last name. Ted, who had a rather tumultuous relationship with his stepfather, attended high school in Washington and did well in his studies.

Bundy was an extremely attractive young man and had many girlfriends, although he never got into any long-term relationships. His academic success allowed him to be accepted into the University of Washington in 1967. During this time, Ted met a woman named Stephanie Brooks, and their relationship quickly intensified, leading to their engagement. Despite his imminent marriage, Ted maintained relationships with other women during the time of their engagement. After almost a year of engagement, the couple broke up and Ted dropped out of the university.

Following the breakdown of his relationship, Bundy began to indulge in dark fantasies and felt an urge to fulfill his increasing violent sexual desires. Throughout the summer of 1974, Bundy terrorized Seattle and the surrounding areas, kidnapping and murdering many young women and girls.

Bundy was eventually arrested in Utah after being stopped by the police while driving a stolen vehicle. In 1976, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death and while in prison, he became a born-again Christian. However, it was too little too late, and in 1989, Ted Bundy was executed in an electric chair.

Although Ted Bundy was never known to admit to any of his atrocities, in an interview in 1986 he gave a partial confession of some of his murders, revealing his lack of remorse. Many have suggested that his crimes may have been caused by childhood trauma and the psychological repercussions that followed his mothers revelation of his true identity.

In total, it is believed that Ted Bundy was responsible for over 30 murders and the terror he spread during his killing spree is something that will remain etched in the memories of the survivors forever. It is a lesson for us all about the capacity for evil that lies inside each of us.