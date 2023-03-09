The true and bizarre history of Skinwalker Ranch

Skinwalker Ranch owner, Brandon Fugal, gave Post Malone a tour of the ranch on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Photo by Brandon Fugal

For centuries, stories of mysterious occurrences have surrounded Skinwalker Ranch. Said to be one of the most bizarre and supernatural places on the planet, Skinwalker Ranch has captivated the imaginations of countless people around the world. It is rumoured to be the site of numerous unexplainable events and has been a focus of paranormal research since the 1950s.

The site, formally known as Sherman Ranch, is located near the small town of Ballard in Utah’s Uintah Basin. The ranch consists of roughly 480 acres of grassland and forest.

The ranch gained its present name after one of the first recorded paranormal incidents. According to Navajo legend, a skinwalker is an evil entity that has the ability to transform into any animal and possesses supernatural powers.

In this instance, a pack of coyotes reportedly attacked the Sherman family’s livestock and farm animals, leaving a strange set of animal tracks and marks that bore no resemblance to any known animal. When the family tried to pursue the coyotes, they saw a single figure dressed in coyote skin, moving rapidly and unpredictably through the scrub and sagebrush. After the skinwalker fled, the family abandoned the ranch and never returned.

The area was largely deserted for decades until the 1994 purchase of the land by businessman and cryptozoologist Terry Sherman. Shortly after buying the property, Sherman experienced several instances of inexplicable phenomena such as floating lights in the night sky, unusual animal mutilations, strange howls and screams coming from the nearby forest, and odd hovering crafts in the skies above. Many believe the events on Skinwalker Ranch to be related to UFO activity or paranormal phenomena.

In 1996, it was purchased by entrepreneur and philanthropist Robert Bigelow, who established the National Institute for Discovery Science (NIDS) to investigate the ranch.

Bigelow’s team investigated the area for several years and collected eyewitness accounts and other evidence of strange activity. However, they failed to discover anything definitive and eventually disbanded in 2004. The ranch is still privately owned and off-limits to the public.

Several scientific teams have come to investigate the bizarre events taking place on the ranch over the years. In 2002, a research team of biologists, physicists, and cryptozoologists conducted an 18-month study on the land. Their findings included recordings of unidentifiable voices and unusual sightings and analysis of unknown substances found on the ranch’s soil and water.

Since Sherman’s death in 2010, Skinwalker Ranch has been bought by several different owners, none of whom have reported any of the same strange phenomena that have become synonymous with the ranch’s name. That said, stories of supernatural sightings and reports of aliens and other mysterious beings still exist. Some continue to argue that the bizarre events of Skinwalker Ranch are merely urban legends and that much of the testimony about these strange occurrences are fabricated.

Whether the stories of Skinwalker Ranch are true or false, it remains an iconic symbol of the unknown, drawing researchers and enthusiasts worldwide. It has also made an indelible mark on pop culture, appearing in books, television shows, films, and video games. Skinwalker Ranch continues to fascinate the world, making it one of the most mysterious places on the planet.