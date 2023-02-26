Opinion: Gabby Petito's disappearance went viral and others were left ignored

Photo by Gabby Petito's Instagram

Gabby Petito's story, unfortunately, has become too common in today's world, yet this one gained notoriety. When 22-year-old American woman Gabrielle Venora Petito was tragically killed by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, during their four-month van life journey in August of 2021, her story took the world by storm. It quickly gained popularity because it struck a nerve in people everywhere and raised awareness of domestic violence.

Gabby's story began on July 2, 2021, when the young couple decided to set out on a trip of a lifetime. They chose to pursue their passion for van living and travelling the country. The victims' personal life made this case particularly striking to the public. Petito had posted many photos and videos of her trip on Instagram and YouTube prior to her death, giving the world a unique glimpse into her life and giving us an insight into her excitement, happiness, and aspirations for her journey. Her life seemed like the embodiment of a dream. Little did they know that only two months later, on August 18, 2021, tragedy would strike when Brian brutally killed Gabby.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Brian Launderie left a suicide note, taking his own life soon after he killed Gabby. The shock of this news sent waves throughout the country and the world. Everywhere, people had one thing on their minds: what was the real reason behind the crime? People needed answers, and soon the media started picking up on the story. It became a topic of discussion, sparking an online dialogue that exposed the issue of domestic violence to the forefront.

Her story struck a chord in people across the country and even the world. They expressed their sympathy for the young woman and for the other victims who suffer in silence and those who are not lucky enough to survive. Petito's story quickly became the centre of attention in the media, becoming a focal point of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements and fueling public outrage. People took to social media and other platforms to express their shock and dismay. After that, the hashtag "#StopDomesticViolence" quickly began trending, and Gabby's story quickly gained popularity and support from many celebrities and well-known personalities.

Petito’s tragic death soon gained traction in the national news as a sign of a deeper and darker truth that too often goes unnoticed: violence against women in relationships, no matter what form. In Petito’s case, she was killed in a domestic violence incident, but victims are often not given the justice they deserve.

This attention to Gabby's story sets it apart from the other similar tragedies of domestic violence that had gone relatively unnoticed by the media in the past. As more and more people read the news and heard the story, they began to feel a personal connection to it, and it eventually went viral. This helped to raise public awareness of the very real dangers that domestic violence can have, inspiring many to leave abusive relationships.

The reason Gabby Petito's story went viral is a testament to how much impact the tragic incident had on the nation and the world. In many ways, it gave a voice to victims of domestic violence everywhere and proved to be an example that domestic violence should not be tolerated. To honour her memory, her family established a foundation to support victims and fight against domestic violence.

As a result of Gabby Petito's death story going viral, many women were inspired to break free from the bondage of domestic violence and start anew. Through her tragedy, many others found hope, understanding, and the strength to move on with their lives.

Many have gone as far as saying that the story of Gabby Petito has saved them from dangerous and abusive situations. While some have acknowledged that her story has allowed them to find the strength to move away from unhealthy relationships and end domestic violence in their own lives.

Gabby Petito’s death story has gone viral for various reasons. Her story has changed people’s perspectives of the struggles that women face. It serves as a stark reminder that even if your circumstances don’t directly affect you, there are many women across the world suffering in silence, and they need all the support and understanding they can get. Hopefully, this tragedy will provide insight into what can be done to ensure that future generations can have a better, more just, and more peaceful life.

Therefore, it’s clear that Gabby Petito’s story went viral because it shed light on the unfortunate prevalence of domestic violence and gave a voice to the thousands of people across the world affected by it. Moreover, her story was able to be shared and changed the lives of those living in situations like her own and sparked a wave of much-needed discussion and support. Gabby Petito's legacy will forever be remembered.