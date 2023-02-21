The 17th century box bed : A history of restrained slumber

Photo by Wonderful Collection

Boxed beds are a unique form of furniture that has long been part of the culture of Brittany, a province of France. They’re different from traditional beds in that they are surrounded by four sides of boxlike walls to offer more privacy, allowing people in one-room homes to have their own private sleeping space. This type of furniture has also been found in other European countries, especially during winter, when staying warm in this enclosed space is easier.

Photo by Wonderful Collection

The development of box beds began during the 17th century and has since become popular due to their cost-effectiveness and appeal. As a result, most of the French provinces at the time began producing their own style of boxed beds that was considered a form of status symbol.

Box beds were so called due to their ornate shape, usually of a chest or trunk surrounded by fabric and heavy curtains that covered the openings. This enclosure was intended to give the inhabitant a sense of security, believing that the creature and dust that otherwise entered their beds were now locked out. I have fond memories of my late grandmother's box bed which we slept in as children.

Unfortunately, with great benefits comes great cost. Many fabrics were susceptible to accumulating moisture and catching on fire easily, becoming a serious fire hazard in densely populated cities.

Another problem associated with the box beds was the inability to regulate airflow in the tightly enclosed space. Not only did this cause people to sleep in stifling conditions, but it created a breeding ground for illness, resulting in an increase in the spread of deadly diseases. Furthermore, pests and other vermin managed to get into the boxes and caused a great deal of contamination in the bedding and clothing.

For centuries, it was believed that these box beds caused many diseases and even death, in some cases, for its users. In truth, a box bed can cause physical issues if proper attention is not paid to the fabric and air circulation within the box. However, many cases attributed to the box bed have been caused by other issues, such as improper bedding material, bad posture, and infrequent cleanliness.

Moreover, a superstitious belief was that the bed frames were susceptible to collecting bad luck, sickness, and death. Stories from past generations suggest that exposure to the inside of the beds would put individuals in peril of some kind. During winter, when people used these beds for extra warmth, their mortality rate increased due to various health risks associated with staying inside them for extended periods of time.

Despite its fame and elegance, the demand for boxed beds soon dwindled as the 19th century rolled around.

With the influx of the industrial revolution, furniture-making techniques and the cost of their production changed dramatically. People began to favour more modern and simpler beds, making purchasing them more convenient and less costly. As such, boxed beds were gradually phased out. It seemed as though these beloved beds were forgotten by society.

However, although these enclosed beds were fading in popularity, they were still used for their primary purpose, which was to provide shelter. During the night, these boxes offered safety to many people living in houses with limited walls or none at all. Many times wild animals will try to enter homes, and a box bed is an effective tool to deter their entry. The beds were still strong enough to endure animalistic impacts and simultaneously create a safe shelter.

As the 19th century came to a close, it wasn't just fashion that led to the decrease in the use of these beds. Instead, a real concern for human safety meant that many of these beds would end up being replaced by less risky pieces of furniture.

It is thus essential for one to understand the potential issues of owning a box bed to reap its rewards. The bedding should be changed regularly, and ventilation needs to be adequate. It is also a wise decision to place your box bed in a room where temperatures remain fairly consistent so it doesn't become a haven for germs and viruses.

Despite all its dangers, a box bed is still a great source of security, especially when the environment is of the utmost importance. Knowing the right care and maintenance procedures is crucial in making sure a box bed is as effective and comfortable as it can be. It is also important to recognise its history and why it is still being used today, even in its less frequent forms.

Today, we rarely hear of box beds due to their obscure origins, yet it still manages to show up in parts of Europe. Their structures are just as strong and majestic as before, still possessing the charm they were originally known for. Although they are less popular and fashionable than before, the French culture still holds box beds as an integral part of their furniture-making heritage.

The Brittany box bed was and still is a great item that provides much-needed warmth, protection, and comfort to its users. It is an amazing reminder of a long-forgotten era and even serves as a great connection to the European cultures that made these beds their own. The bedding may change, but the security, style, and potential the box bed offers remain timeless.