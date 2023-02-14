Five business students went on a mission to save their towns after their houses were flooded

Photo by Pandawaragroup TikTok

The five guys that make up the Pandawara Group had a sudden burst of fame when their videos about cleaning garbage were shared across TikTok. Prior to that, these five were all just ordinary business students with no knowledge or interest in the environment. But, after their house was flooded due to an over abundance of rubbish clogging a river near them, they saw it as a wake up call. Every day, the group would spend five hours cleaning oceans and rivers, with no monetary compensation. As one member noted, “The river was full of garbage, but it’s better that we get a bit smelly ourselves than having our house flooded again.”

It seemed their hard work and dedication had paid off; they began to amass an immense amount of followers, reaching into the tens of millions, who were inspired by the group's message. This caused the group to skyrocket in popularity, ultimately leading them to become known as the 'Garbage Warriors'. Unfortunately, it takes a lot of hard-working people to make a positive change, so the Pandawara Group advocates for more people like themselves, wishing for a million more who can make a positive difference in the environment.

In their very first year, the group had achieved the astonishing goal of collecting and recycling over 80 tonnes of rubbish. This had not only restored the previously flooded river, but also inspired people to take the same route, driving towards a better environment and more eco-friendly communities. With the world in crisis, this team of young environmentalists stepped in to become heroes, providing us with a new way of solving our global issues and leading the charge against global pollution.

To this day, they keep up the work and continue to inspire a new generation of 'Garbage Warriors', picking up where they left off and even leading expeditions into polluted areas to remove huge quantities of garbage from beaches and rivers. Every day we are grateful for the amazing work the Pandawara group has achieved and continue to hope for more people to join their ranks in the fight for a greener and cleaner planet. After all, it’s better for us to get a little smelly than for our houses to flood.

You can find them on TikTok and Instagram: @pandawaragroup