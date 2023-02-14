Five business students went on a mission to save their towns after their houses were flooded

Inspire Wonderland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPnyX_0kmUSHvk00
Photo byPandawaragroup TikTok

The five guys that make up the Pandawara Group had a sudden burst of fame when their videos about cleaning garbage were shared across TikTok. Prior to that, these five were all just ordinary business students with no knowledge or interest in the environment. But, after their house was flooded due to an over abundance of rubbish clogging a river near them, they saw it as a wake up call. Every day, the group would spend five hours cleaning oceans and rivers, with no monetary compensation. As one member noted, “The river was full of garbage, but it’s better that we get a bit smelly ourselves than having our house flooded again.”

It seemed their hard work and dedication had paid off; they began to amass an immense amount of followers, reaching into the tens of millions, who were inspired by the group's message. This caused the group to skyrocket in popularity, ultimately leading them to become known as the 'Garbage Warriors'. Unfortunately, it takes a lot of hard-working people to make a positive change, so the Pandawara Group advocates for more people like themselves, wishing for a million more who can make a positive difference in the environment.

In their very first year, the group had achieved the astonishing goal of collecting and recycling over 80 tonnes of rubbish. This had not only restored the previously flooded river, but also inspired people to take the same route, driving towards a better environment and more eco-friendly communities. With the world in crisis, this team of young environmentalists stepped in to become heroes, providing us with a new way of solving our global issues and leading the charge against global pollution.

To this day, they keep up the work and continue to inspire a new generation of 'Garbage Warriors', picking up where they left off and even leading expeditions into polluted areas to remove huge quantities of garbage from beaches and rivers. Every day we are grateful for the amazing work the Pandawara group has achieved and continue to hope for more people to join their ranks in the fight for a greener and cleaner planet. After all, it’s better for us to get a little smelly than for our houses to flood.

You can find them on TikTok and Instagram: @pandawaragroup

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Inspirational news# Life# Pollution# Environment# Global change

Comments / 1

Published by

Irish wordsmith inspiring minds worldwide. I highlight individuals who have exceeded expectations to make positive changes in the world. I also write about the mysterious, surreal, and dark topics that challenge our imagination.

Atlanta, GA
1K followers

More from Inspire Wonderland

Justice for Marilyn Monroe: The first biopic written and directed by a woman, awaiting approval

Jessica Vill, AKA jbunzie, releasing highly anticipated biopic. Somber Studios founder and filmmaker Jessica Vill, also known as Jbunzie on Instagram, has sparked discussion after recently expressing her dissatisfaction with the current Marilyn Monroe films. She has recently unveiled that her long-awaited biopic on Marilyn Monroe has been completed. This project has been long in the works and Vill hopes that it will be approved.

Read full story
2 comments

History of the most feared creature, the Wendigo monster

The history of the Wendigo dates back centuries, when indigenous tribes in Canada, the United States and other parts of the world believed in its existence. These mysterious creatures have been a source of mystery and intrigue to many, as stories of their existence are widely told and still remembered to this day.

Read full story
63 comments

Mysterious Hat Man blamed for spike in deaths across the globe

The mysterious figure known as the Hat Man has been a source of intrigue and speculation for many years. Described as a tall, dark figure wearing a wide-brimmed hat and long coat, the Hat Man is typically seen in near-sleep or sleep paralysis states. People who report encountering the figure in this state describe it as a shadowy, amorphous shape that can take on different forms, such as a person, an animal, or a machine. While some people believe the Hat Man is real and not just a hallucination caused by sleep paralysis, others are convinced that he is nothing more than a figment of our imagination. Whatever his origin, the Hat Man remains a fascinating mystery.

Read full story
367 comments

At least three Americans were confirmed dead in Turkey 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria early Monday morning, devastating entire cities and claiming the lives of over 15,000 people, according to officials. The pre-dawn earthquake was centered in the town of Pazarcik in Turkey's southeastern Kahramanmaras province and was followed by several powerful aftershocks.

Read full story
1 comments

Forgotten archaeological discoveries that may finally see the light of day in 2023

Archaeology is full of secrets and surprises, many of which are yet to be revealed. In 2023, some of the world's most forgotten archaeological discoveries may finally see the light of day. From ancient civilizations to centuries-old shipwrecks, various archaeological sites may finally be explored and unearthed this year. Join us as we explore these potential archaeological wonders!

Read full story
4 comments

Living with body dysmorphic disorder

Living with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) can be extremely difficult and overwhelming. For those who may not know, BDD is an anxiety disorder where people are overly focused on physical features that they perceive as flaws or defects in their appearance.

Read full story

Global Hum: The mysterious sound that's been keeping residents awake for decades

Have you ever been awakened by a strange humming sound that won't go away? The so-called "Global Hum" has been reported in various places around the world since the 70s. Let's take a closer look at this mysterious phenomenon and explore the theories surrounding it.

Read full story
27 comments

Opinion: If you want to be free, be an owl

Be an owl: How to stop caring what others think of you and start living. The majestic owl has long been associated with wisdom, from the wise words of Athena in Ancient Greece to their prominent role in modern literature and movies. Owls have a reputation for being wise due in part to their keen observational skills. These birds have exceptional vision and hearing capabilities, allowing them to find prey in dark environments or navigate dense forests. This same intelligence is why owls are often seen as symbols of knowledge, strategy and wisdom.

Read full story
3 comments

Understanding the tragic reality of those who struggle (opinion)

It is a tragic reality that some people are simply unlucky in life. Whether it is due to circumstances, bad luck, or something else, those individuals who suffer from a lack of luck can find themselves in difficult and often heartbreaking situations. Let's look at how these individuals may face challenges throughout their lives and how we can help support them.

Read full story
82 comments

Opinion: New Netflix show is empowering women around the world

The Unbroken Voice, the new Netflix series, has been a source of inspiration and empowerment for many women around the world. It tells the stories of everyday women from diverse backgrounds who have faced and overcome immense life challenges. Through powerful storytelling, it sheds light on the struggles faced by women and celebrates their resilience, strength, and courage. This inspiring series has resonated with viewers everywhere, showing that no matter where you come from or how difficult life can be, you can still come out on top. Let’s explore why The Unbroken Voice is so empowering to many women worldwide.

Read full story
10 comments

Entitled man told my mother to go back to where she came from

My mother and I experienced our first instance of racism shortly after arriving in the United States. We had just arrived at Barnes & Noble in Maryland when we were approached by a man holding open the door for us. Not expecting it, I uttered a quiet thank you.

Read full story
476 comments

Opinion: Wednesday Addams is the dark queen we need

In the recent release of the new Netflix series The Addams Family, fans are loving Wednesday Addams, the daughter of Gomez and Morticia. She is an awkward yet sassy preteen who struggles to navigate her world and understand her emotions. She’s clever and sarcastic, can put adults in their place, and never backs down from what she believes in. Despite being a loner who loves death, metal and corpses, she stands for justice, even when others around her don’t agree. As a result, young people today should look up to Wednesday Addams as an example of how to be true to oneself and speak out against injustice.

Read full story

The untold story of Marilyn Monroe

A former US government investigator and whistleblower reveals what happened to Marilyn Monroe. For decades, theories have circulated surrounding the mysterious death of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Many believe that the circumstances of her passing in 1962 were not as straightforward as they may seem and that her death was due to foul play. This article will explore the conspiracy theories proposed over the years about what happened to Marilyn Monroe.

Read full story
30 comments

The power of negative thinking

We’ve all heard the adage that you’re more likely to succeed when you don’t expect it. But what’s the scientific reason behind this phenomenon? Let’s explore the science of success and explain why you’re more likely to succeed when you think you will fail and vice versa. We’ll delve into the psychology behind this concept and look at how it can be applied to real-world situations. By the end of this article, you’ll better understand why our expectations affect our outcomes and why it pays to have a positive outlook.

Read full story
1 comments

Brave young girl's journey to safety amid the war in Lebanon

Growing up, my life was far from normal. When I was 10, my family and I moved from Ireland to Lebanon, my mother’s home country. Little did I know that my life was about to be turned upside down as Lebanon was in the midst of a civil war. We faced a hard struggle to survive in the war-torn country.

Read full story

The history of the shadow people

The TRUE story of shadow people - are they real or just a figment of our imagination?. Have you ever seen something out of the corner of your eye, but when you turn to look, it's gone? Have you ever heard a strange noise at night that can't be explained? Many people have encountered what is known as "shadow people" - mysterious beings that appear in the darkness and vanish without a trace. Some believe these shadow people are real, while others think they are simply a product of our imagination. Let's explore the true story of shadow people - are they real or just a figment of our imagination?

Read full story
238 comments

A 10 year old girl self published a book after her father had a stroke

We all have dreams that we aspire to, but it's not often that those dreams become a reality. For one young girl, her dream of becoming an author was transformed into a reality when she became one of the youngest self-published authors in the world. The 10-year-old girl's story is truly inspiring and proves that dreams can come true, no matter how big or small. Read on to discover how this incredible journey began and how she made her dream a reality.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy