The first Marilyn Monroe biopic written and directed by a woman, awaiting approval

Jessica Vill, AKA jbunzie, releasing highly anticipated biopic

Photo by Jessica Vill

Somber Studios founder and filmmaker Jessica Vill, also known as Jbunzie on Instagram, has sparked discussion after recently expressing her dissatisfaction with the current Marilyn Monroe films. She has recently unveiled that her long-awaited biopic on Marilyn Monroe has been completed. This project has been long in the works and Vill hopes that it will be approved.

If approved, this new biopic promises to be an exciting addition to the already numerous Marilyn Monroe-focused works. Vill’s take on the icon's life looks to take a more critical and meaningful approach, emphasising the intricacies and realities of who Marilyn Monroe was, both behind the glitz and glamour of the stage and the tumultuous journey she took on the road to becoming an iconic legend.

It has been suggested that Jessica will delve into new aspects of Monroe's life, shedding light on events, moments, and stories which have long been forgotten or neglected, giving us a new appreciation for this global superstar. If all goes according to plan, we can look forward to seeing her movie grace our screens in the near future.

Through a passionate TikTok post with the caption, “I said what I said. Marilyn Monroe’s film isn’t going to be made right unless it’s directed by a woman who can understand and empathize with what she’s been going through and is able to stop looking at her lustfully and see her as a real person,” Vill brought awareness to a need in the entertainment industry that's been largely ignored until now.

Vill went on to explain that due to her extensive research into the life of Marilyn Monroe, she believes a man cannot sit down and accurately write a woman's personal experiences and that the only way to get the story told properly would be to produce a Monroe biopic created by a woman. The response to her callout has been incredible and it looks like she's well on her way to producing her dream script.

In her latest post, Vill dresses as Monroe and poses for a portrait in a sparkling red dress and black curly hair. The post comes with the caption, “This world has never really met Marilyn Monroe. It’s about time we did. I’m trying to produce my biopic script and it won’t happen unless the world supports Marilyn in this project.”

Jessica Vill talks about the proposed biopic of the life of Marilyn Monroe: exploring the carefully crafted process of grooming and stardom, how the iconic star fell in love with movies and how she found success as a model, although it was never something she initially intended.

The film aims to portray how Marilyn Monroe defied convention and broke down barriers, not just for herself but for black performers like Ella Fitzgerald and other marginalized figures. She spoke out and demanded the same rights and salaries as other leading Hollywood stars. On top of this, it hopes to touch on the heartbreaking personal struggles Marilyn experienced such as her diagnosis with endometriosis, her inability to conceive and the mental illness she bravely confronted.

The growing anticipation and excitement for a project of this magnitude is highly understandable, especially as so many are already devoted to Marilyn Monroe.

Through her amazing posts and thought-provoking ideas, Vill hopes to spread awareness and advocate for equal representation and proper acknowledgement of female icons like Monroe. It’s up to all of us to help create and inspire an equal platform for every story.

Let's all help support this revolutionary cause and finally give the iconic Marilyn Monroe her due respect and attention.

Photo by Jessica Vill

Overall, it's evident that Jessica Vill is making it her mission to portray Marilyn Monroe as the multi-faceted woman she was, challenging the generalisations and assumptions which are commonly held of her, while at the same time inspiring the viewers with her enduring story. We can only hope that Jessica’s work will soon be given the greenlight it deserves and bring us an experience like no other.