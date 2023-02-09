At least three Americans were confirmed dead in Turkey 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Photo by AP NEWS

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria early Monday morning, devastating entire cities and claiming the lives of over 15,000 people, according to officials. The pre-dawn earthquake was centered in the town of Pazarcik in Turkey's southeastern Kahramanmaras province and was followed by several powerful aftershocks.

The damage caused by the quake was far reaching, with buildings reduced to rubble on both sides of the border. Thousands of families have been affected, their homes destroyed, and in some cases entire cities wiped off the map. Inhabitants were reported running for their lives as walls and ceilings collapsed on them. Rescue teams are now racing to dig survivors out from underneath the rubble as the death toll is expected to rise.

The catastrophic effects of the earthquake are undeniable. Governments from both countries have issued urgent pleas for help from all over the world, as many lack the resources to deal with the destruction alone.

As news of the tragedy caused by the powerful earthquake that struck the Turkey-Syria border region this week, leaving thousands of people injured or killed in its wake, is slowly reaching the U.S., the State Department has confirmed the deaths of at least three U.S. citizens.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of those whose lives have been impacted by this devastating event," said a State Department spokesperson. "Our staff in Turkey and here in the United States are working tirelessly to provide consular assistance to those affected, including the three US citizens confirmed killed, and their family members."

The State Department is continuing to coordinate with local authorities and other partner organizations to offer support to those affected, particularly US citizens. The US Embassy in Ankara and the US Consulate in Adana are offering crisis consular assistance to affected Americans.

"We are doing everything in our power to provide assistance and aid to those in need and urge U.S. citizens to stay safe during this difficult time," said the spokesperson.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this devastating earthquake. The sheer magnitude of destruction serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature, and we all hope that a quick resolution can be found in order to provide aid to those affected.