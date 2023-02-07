Forgotten archaeological discoveries that may finally see the light of day in 2023

Photo by Meg Jerrard on Unsplash

Archaeology is full of secrets and surprises, many of which are yet to be revealed. In 2023, some of the world's most forgotten archaeological discoveries may finally see the light of day. From ancient civilizations to centuries-old shipwrecks, various archaeological sites may finally be explored and unearthed this year. Join us as we explore these potential archaeological wonders!

Nefertiti's mummy

One of the most highly anticipated archaeological discoveries of 2023 is the possible uncovering of Nefertiti's mummy. Nefertiti was an Egyptian queen who lived in the 14th century BCE. She is best known for her distinctive bust sculpture, which is now housed in the Neues Museum in Berlin.

In 2020, archaeologists began excavating a series of rooms within Egypt's Valley of the Kings which had been untouched for centuries. These chambers are believed to be the final resting place of Nefertiti and her royal family, including the famous pharaoh Tutankhamun.

Archaeologists have already discovered artefacts and wall decorations hinting Nefertiti's presence in the chambers, but they have yet to uncover any definitive proof of her presence. If Nefertiti's mummy is indeed found in 2023, it could provide new insights into the life and times of this powerful ancient ruler.

Underground city in Turkey

Discovered in the late 19th century, the underground city of Derinkuyu in Turkey is one of the most mysterious archaeological sites in the world. It is believed that this ancient settlement was built and occupied between the 8th and 12th centuries. With its intricate web of tunnels, chambers and stairways, the city could accommodate up to 20,000 people in its heyday. In 2022, archaeologists began excavating the site with the aim of uncovering more of its secrets.

Archaeologists predict that in 2023, we may finally learn more about who lived in Derinkuyu and why they chose to live beneath the ground. They hope to uncover artefacts that could help shed light on the lives of the people there and provide new insights into their culture and beliefs. This exciting find could even provide clues about how the city was constructed and used. With any luck, we may finally discover the true purpose of Derinkuyu this year!

The Elgin Marbles

2020 saw a surge of movements to repatriate looted artefacts around the world, from statues from the United Kingdom to ancient scrolls from Israel. With the increased attention to illegal looting, 2023 may be the year when the long-awaited return of looted artefacts happens.

In particular, one of the most iconic archaeological artefacts of all time is the Elgin Marbles. The marble sculptures from the Parthenon, located in Greece, have been held by the British Museum since 1816. For years, Greece has attempted to have them returned home, yet these efforts have been largely fruitless.

In 2023, it is possible that the Elgin Marbles could finally be repatriated. Of course, this depends on whether the U.K. and Greece can reach an agreement on how they should be repatriated and displayed. However, if things go through, the Elgin Marbles will finally be able to take their rightful place in Greece.

Ukraine's heritage

Ukraine has a rich history of archaeological discoveries, and 2023 may finally be the year some of these are uncovered. In particular, experts believe that 2023 could be the year we learn more about the Kingdom of Kievan Rus, which dates back to the 9th century. The Ukrainian Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography is currently conducting a project in the city of Kyiv, where they hope to uncover more information about this kingdom and its inhabitants.

The city itself is known for its many monuments and archaeological sites, including the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra (the Monastery of the Caves), one of the most important religious sites in Eastern Europe. This monastery was built in 1051 and contained several underground caves filled with ancient artefacts. Archaeologists believe these artefacts could provide important insight into the lives of the people who lived there centuries ago.

Another important archaeological site in Ukraine is the 11th-century Church of St. Nicholas. This church is believed to contain many undiscovered treasures, and archaeologists hope to uncover them in 2023. The historical settlement of Trebizond, on the Black Sea, is also expected to be explored further in the near future.

Ukraine's heritage is vast and varied, and 2023 could be a monumental year for those interested in discovering more about this country's past. With so many potential discoveries just waiting to be unearthed, it's sure to be an exciting year for Ukrainian archaeology!

New ancient finds along the U.K.'s new railway

The U.K. is planning on building a new high-speed railway from London to Birmingham, known as HS2. As part of this project, archaeological surveys have been conducted along the route to check for any possible finds. So far, they’ve discovered a few Iron Age and Roman artefacts, but nothing too major.

However, experts believe these surveys will be the key to uncovering many hidden treasures that have been buried for hundreds of years. In recent months, excavations have revealed what appears to be a Roman Villa and an Iron Age settlement near the town of Lichfield. It is also likely that they will find evidence of ancient settlements or burial grounds as they continue their surveys along the route.

The potential for discoveries is great. In fact, archaeologists are already predicting that this railway construction may be one of the most fruitful archaeological projects in British history. With so much history along this route, it is only a matter of time before we start seeing some exciting finds.

We can only hope these predictions come true, and we will see some incredible finds made along the U.K.'s new railway in 2023.