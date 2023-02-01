Taos, NM

Global Hum: The mysterious sound that's been keeping residents awake for decades

Have you ever been awakened by a strange humming sound that won't go away? For residents of Taos, New Mexico, this has been a common occurrence for decades. The so-called "Global Hum" has been reported in various places around the world since the 70s but has been especially prominent in the town of Taos since the early 1990s. Let's take a closer look at this mysterious phenomenon and explore the theories surrounding it.

What is the hum?

The hum is a mysterious low-frequency sound that has been heard by some people in the small town of Taos, New Mexico. It is a persistent, drone-like noise that is often compared to the sound of a distant diesel engine or a wind turbine. Despite its prevalence in the town, no one has been able to identify its source. Many have speculated that it is a natural phenomenon, while others theorise that it is man-made and possibly related to military activities. The sound has been so disruptive to some residents that it has become a subject of heated debate in the community, with some insisting that it needs to be addressed and silenced.

Where did it come from?

Residents describe the sound as a low-pitched humming, rumbling, or vibrating noise that can be heard inside and outside buildings. The sound is also known to travel through walls and interfere with electronics and other sound sources.

Many theories have been put forward to explain the origin of the sound, ranging from UFOs to power lines. However, none of these theories has been able to explain the phenomenon completely.

One theory is that the sound is caused by a combination of natural phenomena, such as wind turbines and underground lava flows, which interact in such a way as to create noise. Another theory suggests that the sound could be generated by an unknown source located far away from Taos.

Researchers have studied the Taos hum for decades, but there is no definitive answer as to its cause. Many believe it will remain a mystery until technology advances enough to detect the sound’s exact source. Until then, all we know is that the Taos hum is real and has kept residents awake for years.

Taos hum isn't just limited to the small town in New Mexico. It's part of a larger phenomenon known as the Global Hum, which has been reported worldwide. This strange sound is described as a low-frequency rumble or hum.

It's estimated that up to 4% of people can hear the Global Hum, although scientists are still unsure of its cause. Some speculate that it could be caused by ocean waves, wind, or tectonic plates, but no scientific evidence has yet been found to support this theory. The sound has been recorded in different locations and tried to describe it. It has been likened to a faint rumbling noise, like a distant truck or train.

In recent years, there have been reports of the Global Hum being heard in different cities, such as Los Angeles and London. But unfortunately, we still don't know what causes the sound or how to stop it. We know it affects some people more than others, so consult your doctor for further advice if you think you may be hearing the hum.

Is it harmful?

The jury is still out on the potential dangers of the Taos hum. Some people believe that it can be physically and psychologically damaging to those exposed to it for extended periods of time. There have been anecdotal reports of people experiencing various symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, earache, insomnia, and anxiety. However, these claims have not been scientifically proven, and no reliable research is available on the subject.

In terms of physical danger, there is some speculation that the hum could be caused by extremely low-frequency electromagnetic radiation, which has been linked to various health issues, including cancer. But again, this has not been confirmed.

At this point, it is safe to say that more research needs to be done to determine whether or not the Taos hum poses any real threat to people living in the area. Until then, it's best to take precautions and use protective measures such as noise-cancelling headphones if you are having trouble sleeping or are experiencing any negative side effects from the hum.

How can I stop it?

Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed way to stop the Taos hum. Some people have reported success in using soundproofing materials such as acoustic foam and dense rugs to reduce the sound of the hum. If you live close to a source of low-frequency noise, such as industrial machinery or traffic, it may help to isolate the sound by constructing a soundproof barrier around your home. Additionally, some people find that listening to white noise or other calming sounds can help mask the hum's sound. Finally, it may be helpful to consult a doctor or audiologist if you struggle with sleep deprivation due to the hum.

My experience with the hum

I have been plagued by the mysterious hum for the past few years. The first time I heard it was when I was living in Maryland. It sounded like a low-frequency hum that would come and go but never completely disappear. It was unbearable and drove me crazy for days as I could not identify its source. After doing some research online, I found out that many other people were hearing this strange hum at the same time.

Since then, I have moved to Georgia, and the hum has followed me. I hear the hum every night, sometimes loud enough to keep me up. To cope with it, I often have to wear earplugs to get some sleep. Even then, the sound is still present, giving me headaches and nausea.

Noise pollution is a serious issue; this mysterious hum is another example of why noise should be taken seriously and regulated by authorities. The hum has greatly impacted my life, and I'm sure many others feel the same way too.

Final thoughts

The hum remains an unexplained phenomenon. For decades, its low, mysterious sound has kept locals and visitors alike awake at night. While there is no definitive answer as to what is causing it, many theories are circulating on the internet, including electromagnetic fields, underground tunnels, and other energy sources. Whatever the cause may be, it’s clear that people are affected by it in different ways. Some may not even notice it at all, while others may find it difficult to sleep at night. Those who experience the hum can try different methods to reduce its effects, such as noise cancellation technology or moving away from the source of the sound. Regardless, the global hum continues to fascinate people with its mysterious origins and unique sound.

Have you ever experienced the hum? If so, share your thoughts below!

