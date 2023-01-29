Overcoming the fear of others' judgments and finding freedom

Be an owl: How to stop caring what others think of you and start living

The majestic owl has long been associated with wisdom, from the wise words of Athena in Ancient Greece to their prominent role in modern literature and movies. Owls have a reputation for being wise due in part to their keen observational skills. These birds have exceptional vision and hearing capabilities, allowing them to find prey in dark environments or navigate dense forests. This same intelligence is why owls are often seen as symbols of knowledge, strategy and wisdom.

Owls live life without judgment, with an acceptance and understanding of their environment. They don’t overanalyse situations or look too deeply into potential problems - instead, they act intuitively on instinct and let the universe take care of itself. Living life like an owl means accepting the unpredictable nature of life while finding balance in the chaos and making your way in the world with what you know best: yourself.

Growing up is a part of life that often involves hardships, struggles and pain. As we grow older, the things that once mattered so much to us begin to lose their significance. It can be a difficult realisation, but as I have grown up, I've come to understand how important it is to no longer let the opinions of others define my life. The best part of growing up is becoming wiser and more resilient; the more time passes, the less we care about what other people think of us.

When we realise that there are more important things to worry about, the thoughts or opinions of strangers or acquaintances seem quite trivial.

We should not spend our lives worrying about their judgment or negative comments. Instead, we should prioritise the most valuable and meaningful things in our lives: health, family, personal goals and achievements. Only then can we truly make progress towards living our best life!

I have learned over time that our experience, goals, outlook and achievements should never be affected by what others think or say about us. At this point in my life, I have been through enough and seen enough that the thought of someone else's opinion no longer bothers me as it once did. Instead, my age and experiences have taught me to trust in myself and stay focused on achieving meaningful goals. As you age, you realise that it’s better to focus on the goals and ambitions you have for yourself rather than try to please those around you. Life will throw a lot of negativity at us, but as long as we are grounded in our sense of purpose, it doesn’t need to stop us from achieving great things.

Achieving success is about striving for excellence in whatever form it may take for each person. People will always try to bring you down with negativity, but when you stay true to your values and dreams, those hurtful words are easy to ignore.

A strong sense of self-worth makes all the difference when overcoming criticism or adversity because you live with purpose and strive towards your goals regardless of anyone else’s opinions or doubts.

Experience has taught me not to be easily fazed by hurtful words or criticism; if anything, it motivates me further! With age also comes a greater perspective which helps you become less anxious and fearful, so no matter how big your dreams or goals may be, you will feel equipped and capable of achieving them. It gives you an immense amount of power.

We should never underestimate the strength we acquire as we grow older; when I look back at all that I have achieved in my life, despite facing numerous obstacles along the way, it's enough for me to realise just how much potential lies within me!

When we truly believe in ourselves, we realise how powerful our thoughts, feelings and beliefs are. We learn how to survive and thrive despite whatever situation or challenge may come our way because experience has taught us well. Life isn't easy, but if we embrace each moment and keep an open heart, we can overcome anything that comes our way - even the most hurtful words from people who don't know any better than to judge based on appearances or superficial values alone.

When you no longer care about other people's opinions, that will be the time when you can begin to live.