Gaining life wisdom from Wednesday Addams

What young people can learn

In the recent release of the new Netflix series The Addams Family, fans are loving Wednesday Addams, the daughter of Gomez and Morticia. She is an awkward yet sassy preteen who struggles to navigate her world and understand her emotions. She’s clever and sarcastic, can put adults in their place, and never backs down from what she believes in. Despite being a loner who loves death, metal and corpses, she stands for justice, even when others around her don’t agree. As a result, young people today should look up to Wednesday Addams as an example of how to be true to oneself and speak out against injustice.

I find myself particularly drawn to Wednesday’s struggle because I, too, could relate to the confusion and awkwardness when I was a teenager. Trying to fit in, understanding relationships, and dealing with hormones and emotions can be overwhelming. I understand Wednesday’s desire to be seen and accepted for who she truly is and sympathise with her as she struggles to express herself in ways that make sense to those around her.

At the same time, I also admire Wednesday’s courage and determination as she stands up for herself despite society’s expectations. Even though it can sometimes feel intimidating or overwhelming to take a stand, it takes immense bravery to break free from expectations or traditional roles that have been laid out before us by society. Through her willingness to stand up for what she believes in, no matter how unpopular those beliefs may be, Wednesday serves as a beacon of hope for anyone going through similar struggles. 

One thing that young people admire about Wednesday is that she isn’t afraid to stand up for what’s right, even when those around her disagree. In the show, there’s a scene where her entire family takes a trip to France and meets up with some other members of their family. After dinner is served, it is revealed that they have cooked one of the Addams’ beloved pet octopus. Though everyone else just shrugs it off as no big deal and carries on eating dinner, Wednesday stands up against it and firmly refuses to eat it. Her actions show viewers that it’s okay to stick to your own moral compass and go against societal norms if you think something isn’t right or fair.

In addition, young people can learn a lot from Wednesday’s individuality. Despite growing up in an oddball family like the Addamses’, Wednesday has still managed to maintain her own unique style without succumbing to peer pressure or societal trends. Even though she is ridiculed by others for being so different from them, Wednesday doesn’t change who she is; instead, she continues to embrace all aspects of herself – including her weirdness! This message serves as an important reminder that young people shouldn’t feel pressured into changing themselves in order to fit in with others. Instead, they should focus on cultivating their own uniqueness which will ultimately help them stay true to themselves no matter what challenges they may face in life. 

Ultimately, there is so much for young people to learn from Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family series. She teaches viewers about staying true to themselves despite adversity and going against societal norms when something isn’t fair or just. Hopefully, watching Wednesday navigate these situations will inspire young people everywhere who need a reminder that staying true to yourself pays off more than trying too hard to fit into other people’s expectations of you. 

I’m grateful for characters like Wednesday, who are helping young people navigate this confusing time of life by giving us someone we can relate to and learn from. Her presence reminds us that we don’t have to fit into any predetermined roles or moulds – rather, we should follow our hearts and never forget who we are inside.

Wednesday’s journey turns interesting when she learns about the mysterious and powerful occult world surrounding her. As she discovers her abilities and unleashes the power within her, it reminds me of my own personal awakening. Whenever I conquer a fear or discover a hidden talent, it gives me a sense of fulfilment. Similarly, with each obstacle Wednesday overcomes and each supernatural entity she defeats, she becomes more empowered and gains control over her life.

We all want to create meaningful lives filled with happiness and success. Wednesday struggles with this daily as she explores new worlds while trying to maintain balance in her everyday life. Although there are some differences between our paths in life, I find it inspiring how she approaches obstacles with the strength and courage that so many people need today.

