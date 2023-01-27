A 10 year old girl self published a book after her father had a stroke

We all have dreams that we aspire to, but it's not often that those dreams become a reality. For one young girl, her dream of becoming an author was transformed into a reality when she became one of the youngest self-published authors in the world. The 10-year-old girl's story is truly inspiring and proves that dreams can come true, no matter how big or small. Read on to discover how this incredible journey began and how she made her dream a reality.

The Dream That Started It All

Misha’s dream was to write and illustrate a children’s book about the adventures of Santa around the world so that kids could enjoy it for themselves. She was determined to make her dream a reality and not let her circumstances or age stand in her way.

With the help of her father and an online publishing platform, she wrote and illustrated a 60-page children's book. The story follows Santa as he visits different countries, celebrates with new friends, and gives gifts to children. She worked hard to ensure each page was filled with vibrant colours and illustrations that brought her story to life.

The book is filled with festive illustrations, fun stories, colouring pages, some challenging puzzles, math quizzes, and word games to get kids thinking critically. All children who read her book will be able to follow Santa's journey with him as he makes new friends and spreads happiness.

After months of hard work and dedication, Misha got her book published. As one of the youngest self-published authors in the world, she hopes to inspire others with her story.

Writing the Book

Misha’s story began with a dream. She had a vivid dream of Santa one night travelling around the world in his sleigh, making friends and handing out gifts to children, and when she woke up, she wanted to do something so that others could get a glimpse of her imagination. She wanted to create an affordable Christmas and Easter gift for kids to inspire them.

Her father recently suffered a stroke and has been struggling to make ends meet ever since. Immediately after waking up, Misha decided to write down her dream and turn it into reality. She asked for help from her father, who guided her and encouraged her to pursue her idea.

The young author started by drawing pictures, designing illustrations, and writing stories to fill the pages of her workbook. She worked tirelessly for several months and eventually created an educational workbook for children aged 3-7. The book chronicles the adventures of Santa Claus and his journey around the world and includes an Easter colouring section.

Publishing the Book

After months of hard work and dedication, Misha's dream of becoming a published author was finally realised when her workbook was released on Amazon. She chose to self-publish her workbook instead of relying on a traditional publisher to keep the costs down and ensure that all proceeds went toward her father’s medical bills.

Misha worked with an editor, book cover designer, and marketing team to ensure that her workbook was of the highest quality. Once she had everything ready, she used Amazon’s self-publishing service to get her book out into the world.

Misha’s book was an instant success, with many reviewers praising its fun and educational content. She hopes to receive press coverage, which will help spread the word about her amazing accomplishment.

Although publishing her workbook was difficult, Misha was determined to make it happen. Thanks to her hard work and dedication, Misha can now call herself a published author!

Her biggest goals are to reach 312 reviews for her book on Amazon, donate to Sick Kids Hospital, and give away her educational books to kids in need. She hopes this will help boost her career as an author and assist her father in getting back on his feet. Her story has already significantly impacted many people, inspiring other kids to follow their dreams.

What's Next?

Misha plans to continue writing more books and workbooks to educate children on various topics.

In the future, Misha plans to pursue a career in writing, editing, and publishing. She is passionate about helping other young authors get their work out into the world and hopes to make a difference in the lives of children everywhere through her work.

Misha’s story serves as a reminder that when we have a dream, no matter how big or small it may be, anything is possible. We should never underestimate the power of our dreams or the impact that we can have when we take action and pursue them.

Here is one of her books: 3–1 Santa Claus Activity Book

