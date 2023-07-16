They Say Inflation is Slowing Down: Have You Noticed any Change?

Insightful Scribbler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSjqF_0nOJiBsI00
Money, inflationPhoto byPexels Karolina Grabowska

After reaching a 40-year high of 9.1%, U.S. inflation has experienced a significant decline over the past year. However, further efforts are required to bring annual consumer price increases down to the more desirable 2% level sought by federal policymakers. In this article, we will explore the recent trends in inflation, the impact on consumer prices, and the implications for the economy.

Inflation and Consumer Prices: Inflation has continued to cool for the 12th consecutive month, with June showing a decrease in consumer prices. Overall, consumer prices increased by 3% compared to the previous year, down from 4% in May. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also eased more than expected, dropping to 4.8% annually, the lowest level since October 2021.

Mixed Price Trends: The inflation picture remains mixed, with certain categories experiencing slower price increases or even declines. Used car prices and other goods have shown slower increases or occasional decreases as supply chain challenges from the pandemic ease. On the other hand, services like haircuts and auto repairs have continued to rise sharply due to labor shortages and increased wages.

Impact on Interest Rates: Despite the significant easing of core inflation, the Federal Reserve is likely to continue with its interest rate hikes. With the goal of bringing inflation down to 2%, the Fed paused in June to assess the economic impact of its previous rate increases. However, the recent decline in core price increases could influence the Fed to hold rates steady for the remainder of the year.

Housing and Energy Costs: Housing costs, including rent, remain a significant driver of inflation, although the rate of increase has slowed. Rent increased by 8.3% annually but is expected to ease as new leases are negotiated. Energy prices, including gasoline, have decreased year over year but saw a slight increase in June. Grocery prices have shown fluctuations, with some items experiencing declines while others have seen increases.

Positive Economic Outlook: The recent CPI report and moderation in inflation are encouraging signs for the U.S. economy. The slowdown in inflation and favorable job statistics suggest a reduced risk of a recession. The Federal Reserve's actions have had an impact, and with the economy near full employment, further rate hikes may not be necessary. Pausing rate increases could indicate that officials believe inflation has stabilized, providing stability for consumer spending and demand.

The U.S. inflation rate has experienced a significant decline from its peak, offering positive indications for the economy. Although certain sectors continue to see price increases, overall inflation has moderated, and consumer prices have shown signs of stabilization. The Federal Reserve's approach to interest rate hikes has played a role in this trend. As the economy continues to recover, the focus will be on sustaining inflation at a desirable level while ensuring steady economic growth and consumer confidence.

Post your comments, I'd like to know if you've noticed any changes in prices and cost of living.

Thank you for Following me!

Unlocking the Power of Knowledge, One Article at a Time!

References:

Gannett Satellite Information Network. (n.d.). CPI report live updates: Inflation cools again in June as gains in grocery prices slow. USA Today. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/economy/2023/07/12/june-cpi-report-live-updates/70399319007/

Zhou, L. (2023, July 12). What the latest inflation numbers mean for you. Vox. https://www.vox.com/money/2023/7/12/23792713/cpi-report-inflation

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# CPI# inflation# money# economy# stock market

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Unlocking the Power of Knowledge, One Article at a Time! Welcome to the realm of Insightful Scribbler, where curiosity meets pen and knowledge flows onto the page. As an ardent explorer of ideas, I wield my pen with precision to craft informative articles on a vast array of captivating topics.

Richmond, VA
1K followers

More from Insightful Scribbler

How to Get Rid of Ants

There are several common ant species that are often found in households. Here are a few examples:. Argentine Ants (Linepithema humile): Argentine ants are small, light to dark brown ants that are native to South America but have spread to many parts of the world. They are highly adaptable and often form large colonies. Argentine ants are attracted to sweets and can be found in kitchens and areas with food sources.

Read full story
15 comments

My Journey to Understanding the Causes of Belly Fat and How to Conquer It

As I looked at myself in the mirror, I couldn't help but notice the accumulation of stubborn belly fat that had taken residence around my midsection. Determined to understand the causes and find effective ways to shed this excess weight, I embarked on a comprehensive exploration of the subject. In this article, I will share my findings on the causes of belly fat and provide evidence-based strategies to help you get rid of it.

Read full story
1 comments

FODMAPs: A Guide to Understanding and Managing Digestive Discomfort

Have you ever experienced digestive discomfort, bloating, or irregular bowel movements after consuming certain foods? If so, you might be sensitive to FODMAPs. FODMAPs, an acronym for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols, are a group of short-chain carbohydrates that can trigger digestive symptoms in some individuals. This article aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of FODMAPs, their impact on the digestive system, and strategies for managing FODMAP sensitivity.

Read full story
9 comments

The Mystery of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): Symptoms, Treatments, and Hope for Relief

In a world where digestive health issues are becoming increasingly prevalent, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) stands as a common yet perplexing condition. Affecting millions of people worldwide, IBS brings about a range of distressing symptoms that can significantly impact one's quality of life. This article aims to shed light on the nature of IBS, explore its symptoms, and delve into the various treatment options available to provide relief and enhance well-being.

Read full story
10 comments

History of Skin Art

Tattoos have been an integral part of human culture for thousands of years, transcending time and geography. These permanent markings on the skin have served as a medium of expression, spirituality, and identification across various civilizations. In this comprehensive exploration of the history of tattoos, we delve into their origins, evolution, and the rich symbolism that has accompanied them throughout history.

Read full story

What Everyone Needs to Know About the Keto Diet

In recent years, the ketogenic diet, commonly known as the keto diet, has gained significant popularity for its potential health benefits and effectiveness in weight loss. By drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and increasing the consumption of healthy fats, the keto diet shifts the body's metabolism into a state of ketosis. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the principles, benefits, potential drawbacks, and scientific evidence surrounding the ketogenic diet, providing you with a deeper understanding of this nutritional approach.

Read full story
5 comments

How Psychedelics Work

Psychedelics have captivated human curiosity and fascination for centuries. From ancient rituals to modern scientific research, these substances have been shrouded in mystery, leading researchers to delve deeper into their mechanisms of action. Recent advancements in neuroscience and psychedelic research have shed light on how these compounds interact with the brain and induce profound alterations in perception, cognition, and consciousness. This article aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the intricate workings of psychedelics and their impact on the human mind.

Read full story
2 comments

Increase Your Productivity!

Time Management: Unlocking Productivity and Achieving Success. In today's fast-paced world, time is a precious resource that often feels in short supply. The ability to effectively manage time is a vital skill that can significantly impact our productivity, success, and overall well-being. Mastering time management allows us to accomplish more in less time, reduces stress, and helps us maintain a healthy work-life balance. This comprehensive article aims to provide practical strategies and tips to improve your time management skills and maximize your potential.

Read full story
1 comments

What You Need to Know About Avocados

The delicious avocado fruit, yes, it’s a fruit, has grown in popularity since its discovery many thousands of years ago. Surprisingly, a fruit with such flavor and utility is also rich in nutrients with a plethora of health benefits. Let’s’ explore one of our favorite fruits, the avocado.

Read full story
1 comments

How NAFLD Can Cause Poor Health Conditions

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a prevalent condition characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver, which is not caused by excessive alcohol consumption. It has become a leading cause of liver-related morbidity and mortality worldwide. This article provides a comprehensive overview of NAFLD, including its causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options.

Read full story
15 comments

What You Need to Know About Cholesterol

So many people tell me that high cholesterol is bad, but doesn't my body produce it?. Yes, your body produces cholesterol naturally. The liver is primarily responsible for producing cholesterol, but other cells in the body, including the intestines and adrenal glands, can also produce smaller amounts.

Read full story
6 comments

Growing The Best Lawn Ever

Grass is not only a common feature in lawns, parks, and sports fields but also plays a vital role in environmental sustainability. Healthy grass provides erosion control, improves soil health, absorbs carbon dioxide, and enhances the aesthetic appeal of outdoor spaces. This comprehensive article aims to provide valuable information and best practices for growing grass successfully. First, you'll need to ensure your soil is ready to receive seeds and foster an environment to promote a healthy, lush green, lawn.

Read full story
5 comments

The Debate Stage: Gas or Batteries?

Mr. ICE - Supporting Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Mr. ICE: Thank you, Mr. Moderator. Ladies and gentlemen, while electric cars have gained popularity, combustion engine cars still have their merits. Firstly, combustion engines have a well-established infrastructure, including a vast network of gas stations. This allows for easy refueling, ensuring you can travel long distances without worrying about running out of power.

Read full story
19 comments

Bad Gut Flora can Cause Issues Relating to Digestion, Mental and Metabolic Health. Tips to Improve Yours.

Gut flora, also known as gut microbiota, refers to the diverse community of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microbes, that reside in the digestive tract, primarily in the large intestine. The human gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, collectively weighing around 2 kilograms.

Read full story
3 comments

Is This a Fruit or Vegetable?

If you like pumpkin, you'll indeed enjoy the fascinating history and appreciate the nutritional value of this delicious fruit, yes, pumpkin is a fruit!. Pumpkins, scientifically known as Cucurbita pepo, have a long and rich history that traces back thousands of years. Here's an overview of the information I found on the ancient history of pumpkins:

Read full story
1 comments

The Relationship Between Sugar and Inflammation

I think we can all agree that sugar makes us happy. We enjoy it in our coffee, we can find it in soda, pastries, various condiments, cereal, and many other foods. While enjoying a little sweetness can make us feel more energetic and maybe even improve our mood, what happens when we consume too much?

Read full story
1 comments

What Flag is This? You Might be Surprised!

The history of American flags is closely intertwined with the history of the United States itself. The flag has undergone several changes over the years, reflecting the growth and development of the nation. Here is a summary of the history of American flags:

Read full story
180 comments

The Rules and Process of Impeachment

The history and process for impeachment in the United States can be traced back to the country's Constitution. The framers of the U.S. Constitution included the impeachment process as a means to hold government officials accountable for "high crimes and misdemeanors." They drew inspiration from British impeachment procedures but made some modifications to suit the American system.

Read full story
46 comments

The History and Benefits of Beets

Have you ever wondered about the history of beets? If you’re like most people, probably not, but, here it is…. Beets, scientifically known as Beta vulgaris, have a rich history that dates back thousands of years. Here is a brief overview of the history of beets:

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy