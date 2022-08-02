Family Fun at Great Wolf Lodge Summer 2022

The wave pool at Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs. (Liana Moore/ Insider Families)

Our family first visited Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs in 2017 when it first opened. I am not sure how five years has passed so quickly. We finally made a return visit this June 2022. The kids are five years older and it was still a ton of fun. This time we got to ride the big waterslides!

What is Great Wolf Lodge?

Great Wolf Lodge packs the best of a water park into a 50,000 sq. ft. indoor space. It is a pretty brilliant concept to bring to a snowy state. Great Wolf Lodge makes it possible for Coloradans feel a bit like they are at the beach, even on a snowy day.

Clearly the water park is the main attraction, but you will want to enjoy some of the dry land activities too. There are several included entertainment options in addition to the water park itself. From story time and dance parties to Magiquest adventures, there's entertainment around every corner.

Mini golf at Great Wolf Lodge. (Liana Moore/ Insider Families)

Great Wolf’s adventure park has a fun miniature golf course, ropes course and climbing wall. There is also a miniature bowling alley, arcade and gem mining. Of course, you won’t want to miss Dunkin’ Donuts and Ben & Jerry’s as a special treat. Beware: the Dave & Busters style arcade can be a bit addicting and over stimulating, but fun. Adventure park activities are not included in the price of your lodging. But passes are available for purchase that include a variety of different activities.

What's New at Great Wolf Lodge?

In 2017 the only way to access the water park was to stay on property. That has changed. You can pay for entrance to the waterpark independently. But it will likely be more cost effective to stay there as your stay includes waterpark entrance starting when it opens on the day of check in and until it closes the day of check out.

The surrounding area has changed greatly in five years. There's lots of shopping and dining available in the surrounding mall area. We were happy to be able to visit a couple of our Texas favorites: Whataburger and Torchy's Tacos.

This summer through September 25 there's a special Summer Camp In Package. Even if you don't opt for the package you'll find Summer Camp In activities during your stay. We enjoyed watching the dance party, and activities led by the "camp counselors".

What Else is There to Do in Colorado Springs with Kids

Colorado Springs has many other family-friendly attractions, in addition to Great Wolf Lodge. You might want to think about making a long weekend of it and include a stay at the Broadmoor, a visit to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, a ride on the Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad or a visit to Pikes Peak or the Garden of the Gods Nature Center.