6 Fun Things to Do in Colorado in Winter

Crisp evenings have arrived in Colorado. Soon the aspen leaves will be turning to gold. Then the snow flakes will start flying. It is time to start getting excited for winter.

Of course skiing tops the list of things to do in Colorado in winter. But there is so much more to do! You probably want to know what you can do with family and friends to make the most of the trip. The snow Colorado winters offer many amazing activities to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Visit an Ice Skating Rink

There is no better time to head out on the ice skating rink than when you’re in Colorado during the winter. Whether you know how to skate on ice or not, you can make memories with the family while heading out on the ice. You can rent the skates for each person in the family and then head out on the adventure, gliding around and trying new and exciting moves as you gain more experience on the ice.

There’s a learning curve to skating on ice, but you can get the hang of it in no time. Best of all, you have a few options. There are several excellent ice skating rinks in Colorado.

Ice skating in Snowmass Village. (Photo by Liana Moore.)

Downtown Denver offers free ice skating at Skyline Park. One of the more popular Colorado ice skating rinks, almost half a million skaters have enjoyed ice skating here over the last decade. Bring your skates or rent them here for $7-10. Broomball and other special events make this Colorado ice skating rink unique.

Of course the mountain towns all boast magical outdoor ice skating rinks.

Learn How to Ski

Head over to one of the many Colorado ski resorts to rent skis and learn how to glide on the snow like a professional. Perfect for beginners and those with more experience, there are slopes for people of all ages. You can feel safe and comfortable while learning new tricks in the snow with your loved ones.

Be sure to check out our round up of the best ski resorts in Colorado for beginners.

Guides are available to assist while showing tourists the ropes. If you need some help, you can get it while spending time at any of these top-rated ski resort. Make sure to dress in warm clothes and layers to keep yourself as comfortable as possible while you spend hours in the snow.

Insider Tip: Here’s what to expect across the United States for ski season 2021-2022.

Taking a Colorado train ride in the fall is a spectacular way to take in the golden Aspens. (Photo courtesy Colorado.com.)

Ride a Train

Historic trains transporting riders through landscapes with amazing mountain views can be found throughout Colorado. Many offer not just scenic rides, but also themed winter train spectaculars that kids are sure to love such as the Polar Express.

If you’re in Georgetown, Colorado, be sure to take a ride on the Georgetown Loop Railroad. It’s only 45 minutes away from Denver, making it an excellent stop to take while you’re traveling through the state to visit different places and participate in various attractions. The kid-friendly excursion lasts for 90 minutes, providing tourists with some of the most breathtaking views. So if you want to experience the area like never before, a ride on this railroad is worth it! Your children will love it.

Girls sledding (Photo courtesy Pixabay.)

Go Sledding with the Family

Feel like a kid again while sledding in the snow with your loved ones. There are plenty of opportunities to go sledding when you’re in Colorado during the winter.

Some of the best places to consider checking out while in the Denver area include the Ken Caryl Sledding Hill, Jack Templeton Park, and Firecracker Hill – Winter Sledding Hill. The site you choose to go sledding will depend on the area of Colorado that you’re visiting.

But don’t limit yourself to the Denver area. The mountain towns of Colorado get snow earlier and keep it longer. Up in the mountains is where you will find rip roaring fun snow sledding, and snow tubing!

Ride an Alpine Coaster

Colorado is home to so many fun alpine coasters. These soar you down, and around curves on a mountain in a cart attached to rails. They are typically set on mountainous and are akin to roller coasters. They offer the thrill of a roller coaster but un a beautiful alpine environment.

Try Ice Fishing with Family and Friends

Don’t forget to give ice fishing a try. If you’ve never done it before, you’ll enjoy this relaxing and fun sport that can keep you entertained and occupied for several hours. A few great lakes are perfect for ice fishing, including Chambers Lake, Harvey Gap Reservoir, and the Trinidad Lake State Park.

With options like these, you can find plenty to do and see in Colorado in the winter. So what do you think you’ll do first when you arrive?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.