'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'

Flickr (I do not own rights to this photography)

I love the idea of barbeque in the backyard on Memorial Day. Sometimes though it gets a little hot and you've had a long week. This year I decided I'm going out for a nice protein sized burger. I compiled a list of places. I found these online and wanted to share them with you. Here's the list I found. I will be going to number #3, so wait for it. So many places on my bucket list. Here goes to them.

1. Stamps Superburger

I like the name. Put a stamp on my hamburger. They are located at:

1801 Dalton St. Jackson,

MS 39204

Open from 10:00 am-4:00pm.

2. Bulldog Burger- Ridgeland

Want a burger today? They even offer a waitlist.

Located at

879 Lake Harbor Dr.

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Hours of operation:

Monday- Sunday 11:00am-9:00pm

On Saturday they are open an additional hour until 10:00 pm.

They have lots of great reviews online.

3. The Blue rooster

Travels a little out of Jackson, MS then you're at

344 First St.

Flora MS 39071

The hours vary and they offer a variety of hamburgers, fries, sweet tea, and onion rings.

We will be traveling here today. They are open until 2 pm.

Enjoy your Labor Day weekend. Check out one of these places. If you're hungry, grab a hamburger this weekend. What do you like on your hamburger? My burger isn't the same without extra mayonnaise, sweet onions, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, mustard, and cheese. Yes give me the works. Then a toasted buttery bun.