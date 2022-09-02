'Chucky Makes A 'Return' In 2022'

Will Chucky make a return in 2022? The infamous Chucky "I'm your friend till the end," the one and only. Has it made a comeback in 2022. Here's what we know.

We know Chucky has returned in a TV series currently on season 2 on SYFY and USA Network, but will there be a movie? Is Andy ready for the return of his best friend? It's like eating grapes in a vineyard waiting to see. I enjoyed every one of the Chucky movies as most of the world did. Bring back these and watch there will be a return of family values, possibly. Humor me please.

You can stream Season 1 on the digital platform Peacock, I haven't done so yet and maybe I should start today. So much entertainment! If you didn't know, Chucky has red hair, a freckled doll taken over by the soul of a serial killer, Charles Lee Ray. Everyone loves Chucky and it is a great show. They always highlight the basement.

What do you like the most about Chucky? Would you sit and binge watch all of the movies and would you have popcorn and soda? Mmmm yum. I would. I'd start with zoning out all the real psychopaths of the world, and tune into this fictional story line. The latest Chucky movie was on Hulu and my kids finally convinced me to watch. No. They can't watch. It was great and I want to binge watch it for hours. The latest movie is available for streaming on Hulu to paid subscribers. Check it out.