'Chucky Makes A 'Return' In 2022'

Insider

Will Chucky make a return in 2022? The infamous Chucky "I'm your friend till the end," the one and only. Has it made a comeback in 2022. Here's what we know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsLcC_0he0xBDT00
Chuckyvitalthrills.com (I do not have rights to this image)

We know Chucky has returned in a TV series currently on season 2 on SYFY and USA Network, but will there be a movie? Is Andy ready for the return of his best friend? It's like eating grapes in a vineyard waiting to see. I enjoyed every one of the Chucky movies as most of the world did. Bring back these and watch there will be a return of family values, possibly. Humor me please.

You can stream Season 1 on the digital platform Peacock, I haven't done so yet and maybe I should start today. So much entertainment! If you didn't know, Chucky has red hair, a freckled doll taken over by the soul of a serial killer, Charles Lee Ray. Everyone loves Chucky and it is a great show. They always highlight the basement.

What do you like the most about Chucky? Would you sit and binge watch all of the movies and would you have popcorn and soda? Mmmm yum. I would. I'd start with zoning out all the real psychopaths of the world, and tune into this fictional story line. The latest Chucky movie was on Hulu and my kids finally convinced me to watch. No. They can't watch. It was great and I want to binge watch it for hours. The latest movie is available for streaming on Hulu to paid subscribers. Check it out.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Sports, Celebrities, Food, Talk and Headlines

New York, NY
319 followers

More from Insider

Jackson, MS

'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'

Flickr (I do not own rights to this photography) I love the idea of barbeque in the backyard on Memorial Day. Sometimes though it gets a little hot and you've had a long week. This year I decided I'm going out for a nice protein sized burger. I compiled a list of places. I found these online and wanted to share them with you. Here's the list I found. I will be going to number #3, so wait for it. So many places on my bucket list. Here goes to them.

Read full story

Tres Leches Cake

So I have leftover Tres Leches cake from yesterday. It was Cinco de Mayo! And we celebrated. So I thought I'd give you the recipe I used. Yum yum. You can make this cake year round. It's offered year round. This cake is an all time favorite.

Read full story
5 comments

Biden's Administration Connectivity Program

These are the records from todays live news conference held on May 09,2022 1:47 P.M. EDT. This information is from President Biden's speech. "Welcome to the sunny Rose Garden." "All that needs to be said has already been said." "Lower high speed internet cost for millions of Americans." "Here in the United States of America, how many times have you seen a mom or dad pull up to a McDonalds for internet." “It's just not right.” Biden stated "it will allow millions to do their jobs remotely." "The need for high speed internet is consequential," he stated. "It's not a luxury its an necessity."

Read full story
9 comments

2022 Hurricane Season

Hurricane 2022 and we are ready to talk about it already. Here goes. Names? Yes names. Hurricane season starts 06/01/2022. Hip hip hooray for summer 2022. We are really looking forward to it. Well No names yet? We have a threat of a La Nina. They will come from a list of recycled names in 2022, which occurs every 6 years.

Read full story
16 comments
Fulton County, GA

Kevin Samuels

Kevin Samuels autopsy was performed by the Fulton County, GA medical examiner's office. His official cause of death is pending. I had just got into is work when shortly after he was found dead. He was 57 yrs old. Pending results, he suffered a heart attack. Many times he spoke on relationships, has he spoken on health? In videos he stated what was good for men's health. At that time he was referring to stress.

Read full story
6 comments

Stormzy

Look at this handsome fella. At the Met Gala 2022. What a night!. He was wearing his not uncommon wardrobe of dark clothing (even though this looks white to me hehe) glamorous white cape designed by Ricardo Tisci for "Burberry." So who is this handsome fella some like me may say.

Read full story
3 comments

Lady in pink

Yesterday was the 2022 Met Gala. Let's see who was there. I really love discussing celebrities. Cardi B in her picture is sporting a wonderful vibrant golden night gown. I bet you thought that was her in this picture.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy