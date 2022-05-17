Tres Leches Cake

So I have leftover Tres Leches cake from yesterday. It was Cinco de Mayo! And we celebrated. So I thought I'd give you the recipe I used. Yum yum. You can make this cake year round. It's offered year round. This cake is an all time favorite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYc5o_0fcUfqO300
Maricruz Avalos Kitchen Blog

Ingredients:

1 box of butter cake or yellow cake mix

3 Large eggs

1/2 cup butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

2/3 cup milk

1 can of evaporated milk 12 oz

1 cup heavy whipping cream (we use Borden)

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 container of whipping cream (we use Cool Whip)

Let's make our cake. Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Grease cake pan with Pam cooking spray.

In a mixing bowl, prepare cake mix.

Pour into the cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes, or until the toothpick comes out clean. Cake should have a golden look. Let the cake cool completely.

Once cool, remove the cake from the pan. Place cake on a serving dish.

Top cake with sweetened condensed milk and whipping cream, generously.

Yummy. Cake is ready to be served. Enjoy.

Hopefully this cake can bring you to the table to gather. This could be a weekend cake or even a weeknight cake. It is so easy to whip up. What cake should we make next? Chocolate chip red velvet. Sounds good to me. I'll be putting that one on my to-do list. I enjoyed this cake with Mexican takeout tonight. What did you do for the holiday? Buenas Tardes!

