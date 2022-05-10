NASA

Hurricane 2022 and we are ready to talk about it already. Here goes. Names? Yes names. Hurricane season starts 06/01/2022. Hip hip hooray for summer 2022. We are really looking forward to it. Well No names yet? We have a threat of a La Nina. They will come from a list of recycled names in 2022, which occurs every 6 years.

A "new" recycled list. Yeah! So get those hurricane kits ready Alabama, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, and all those Southern states. Should California prepare? Well we will see. Hurricane season is exciting, and scary times if you live close to warm water. Things are heating up already. Will it be a hot summer? Meantime get ready for summer 2022 headed towards you.

Many people choose to name their child after a hurricane. Would you? Well officially the hurricane names are here. These are for the Atlantic basin. They are listed from A-Z.

The list of 2022 hurricane season names:

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

What are your plans? We are planning our trip to Mexico in June. We hope no hurricanes are there yet. Until then get ready set go! We will see you soon. Have a great summer 2022.