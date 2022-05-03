Look at this handsome fella. At the Met Gala 2022. What a night!

He was wearing his not uncommon wardrobe of dark clothing (even though this looks white to me hehe) glamorous white cape designed by Ricardo Tisci for "Burberry." So who is this handsome fella some like me may say.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe wore a gown which shimmered in black with a headband and designer wrist cuffs. I most loved her act in the movie "Antebellum."

And

the Gwen Stefani choice neon gear designed by the Vera Wang.

Even Hillary Clinton was in the building. Yes she was wearing designed by Joseph Altuzarra and featured the embroidered of sixty women's names who have inspired her, those include Rosa Parks and her mother.

Vanessa Hudgens kept it slick posing in her picture wearing a black Moschino evening gown. "It's a gothy, witchy fantasy," Vanessa Hudgens in her words said about her evening gown. Oh boy! Here comes Sebastian Stan, marvel star wearing "Hot" pink Valentino inspired.

The couple everyone has been hoping to hear more about I think, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian looking like me and my new guy. They were wearing Thom Browne, maybe they will be the hottest couple of 2022. Just maybe me and my guy will be. Hehe.

Another one of my favorite,Cynthia Erivo was photographed on the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton full white lace gown and skirt. She wore a white headwrap complements of a golden necklace. They all appeared effortless and amazing in it.