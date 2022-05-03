Lady in pink

Yesterday was the 2022 Met Gala. Let's see who was there. I really love discussing celebrities. Cardi B in her picture is sporting a wonderful vibrant golden night gown. I bet you thought that was her in this picture.

Emily Ratajowski wore a vibrant vintage 1992 Versace gown. It was originally worn by supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri.

Elizabeth Debickahad had on a 1992 Versace gown. It was gown originally worn by supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri. Nicki Minaj wore the one and only "Burberry" by Riccardo Tisci. Emily Ratajowski was seen in a dress by Versace and Billie Eilish.

Blake Lively was alongside Ryan Reynolds. Lively wore a glittered Versace nightgown, while Reynolds wore a classic black tuxedo.

The infamous Kylie Jenner was also there. She wore her wedding gown with her veil over a baseball cap. It was designed by the late Virgil Abloh. Louisa Jacobson wore a custom gown with lace, and gold trim. She looked fabulous.

Louis Vuitton was flaunted by actress Gemma Chan. She wore a leather cape with crystal, the gown brought out her body image.

Megan Thee Stallion, wore a golden dress designed by Moschino, with feather image shoulders. The one who stole the show for me, Tessa Thompson wearing Carolina Hererra.

Fredrik Robertsson came dressed to impress in Iris van Herpen. The Billie Eilish came in an upscaled Gucci nightgown with a corset body with sheer sleeves.

Kaia Gerber wore epoch Alexander McQueen. Alessandro Michele wore Jared Leto twinned in Gucci.

They all appeared absolutely stunning.

