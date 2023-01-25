Colorado’s Northern Plains Gets a New Neighbor That is Anything But Plain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFXfE_0kQwM4tU00
Exterior Perspective of front of HousePhoto byF9 Productions Inc.

Nestled against the foothills in Northern Colorado, F9 Productions was commissioned to design a new 4,800 SF single-family home and woodshop on an open piece of land. The primary goals were to take advantage of the views, build something that sat naturally on the site, and make an eco-friendly home.

Finding the right location for the new home was no small feat. As opposed to building in the mountains, where viable building locations are often scarce, this wide-open lot had almost too many options. Keeping in mind our goals (take advantage of the views while maintaining a respectable distance from neighboring lots and to sit naturally on the site), we finally found a spot that spoke to everyone near the center of the lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZHZE_0kQwM4tU00
Exterior Perspective of Back of HousePhoto byF9 Productions Inc.

Inspired by Scandinavian barns and the vast and open landscape, F9 dialed in on simple forms tied together by strong horizontal elements. The garage and woodshop were separated from the main house to reduce the scale of the buildings so the project would sit in greater harmony with its surroundings. Additionally, the buildings were designed to be shallow and linear to allow for several see-through opportunities, both through and in between the buildings, taking advantage of the views beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvoUA_0kQwM4tU00
Interior Perspective of Living AreaPhoto byF9 Productions Inc.

Everything about the main floor is designed with views in mind. The floor plan is organized by a central core where living spaces and paths of circulation converge looking out to a large array of windows, keeping the outside close at hand. Entering the house, views are tall and immediately accessible. The entry and circulation paths to the bedroom areas are separated from the living space by lowered ceiling slats creating a transition from more public areas to more private without obstructing the view. This core also boasts interior roof trusses that are as structural as they are decorative. The trusses mimic the break lines of the upper windows and set a visual repetition that brings your eyes back to the windows. Additionally, all three bedrooms in the house are situated on the back face of the house, each with their own view of the foothills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sANuJ_0kQwM4tU00
Main Floor PlanPhoto byF9 Productions Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLRiu_0kQwM4tU00
Interior Perspective of Kitchen and DiningPhoto byF9 Productions Inc.

One of the other goals was to make this house eco-friendly and there are many ways to make a house more energy efficient. In this case, after considering many construction methods, this client chose to go with double stud walls where two 2x4 walls are constructed and set a few inches apart as the overall wall assembly, effectively breaking any thermal bridges and allowing insulation to run continuously. The basement walls are Insulated Concrete Form construction where blocks of insulation act as the formwork for the concrete foundation. This building system also allows for continuous insulation this time on both sides of the concrete. And seeing that electrical and plumbing can be run through the inner foam layer, it also reduces the need for the furring walls that would be needed against a standard concrete foundation.

The large expanses of windows in the house are also designed with sun-angles in mind. They are placed and designed to allow minimal sunlight inside during the summer months with various shading techniques while letting plenty of sun in during the winter months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSidl_0kQwM4tU00
Photo byF9 Productions Inc.

Lastly, as a result of a few years of intense fire seasons in Colorado, this house is constructed entirely of ignition resistant materials to ensure that this house can continue to serve as an eco-friendly home for many years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494RiM_0kQwM4tU00
Rendered Site PlanPhoto byF9 Productions Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxAgP_0kQwM4tU00
Site Plan of Workshop, House, and Detached GaragePhoto byF9 Productions Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zm2DB_0kQwM4tU00
Upper Floor Plan and Primary SuitePhoto byF9 Productions Inc.

