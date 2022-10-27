Colorado Architecture Firm Designs to Meet the Insatiable Housing Need

This site contains product affiliate links. We may receive a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on one of these links.

Exterior Perspective F9 Productions Inc.

Many across America are struggling to find affordable housing or affordable places to rent. Mortgage rates are at a 10-year high, construction prices tend to climb in one direction, and the planning and regulatory process to build is only getting more complex. What this means for the consumer is fewer options, less competition, and higher prices.

F9 Productions is an innovative architecture firm that blends style with cost-conscious designs. Born from the 2008 recession the firm learned how to provide custom solutions in a builder-friendly manner. Uniquely, they took on the challenge of building and developing projects they designed. This allowed them to learn lessons the hard way by getting down and dirty and putting their own money on the line. The lessons learned translated into principles and tactics that can help their clients from day one of design.

One of the main issues clients must face is a balance between the size of each footpring and the quality of spaces provided therein. In addition, the needs of the clients are always evolving. One of the largest changes in the last couple of years is the emergence of the work-from-home culture. In the typical and narrow townhome architectural style the top level is reserved for two bedrooms. In the plan below F9 Productions was able to accommodate two bedrooms plus a work-from-home space within the same footprint.

Third Floor Two Bedroom Option F9 Productions Inc.

For larger families or a bigger group of renters. F9 Productions was able to add an additional bedroom to the third level by only increasing the width of the unit by two feet. Also, in both options the two bathrooms and laundry room are concentrated. This allows for easier installation and lower plumbing costs.

Third Floor Three Bedroom Option F9 Productions Inc.

Another difficulty is creating a feeling of openness and beauty in smaller spaces. Having designed hundreds of townhomes in many variations F9 productions have honed their skills to meet these difficult demands while producing pleasing spaces in tight places.

Success or failure lies at the heart of your architecture team. That one decision of who your architecture firm will be affects the thousands of others decisions that need to be made in order to create a successful development. The stakes of each of those subsequent decisions run into the tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars each.

An important thing to look for is a principled and experienced firm. One that is also able to keep a fresh eye on the future. If the architecture firm you choose is also a contractor, has developed the same project type you are doing, and has created a culture of responsibility and learning then you are in the right place. If you find a firm like that you might have found yourself working with F9 Productions.