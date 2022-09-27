Longmont, CO

Colorado Architecture Firm Does More than Just Draw. They Grow Gardens!

Inside the Firm Podcast

It turns out that Longmont Colorado architecture firm F9 Productions Inc. does more than draw! This year the firm took on a plot at one of Longmont’s Community Gardens in the heart of town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19djCi_0iBKsbJ700
Garden gnome in bed of baby sunflower plants.F9 Productions Inc.

The goal for the first year was rather simple: Grow some plants! With not much gardening experience under our belts, we set out with a variety of fruits, vegetables, and flowers, and learn lessons from this year to apply to future years. As with many Colorado summers, we had snow, desert heat, periods of heavy rain, and long dry spells. Despite this, we were successful with many of our plants and had a great time along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sqttd_0iBKsbJ700
Community Garden PlotF9 Productions Inc.

Residents in this year’s 10’x20’ plot included several varieties tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers (both hot and sweet), carrots, lettuces, broccoli flowers, sage, parsley, basils, dill, several varieties of berries, and lots of flowers to encourage lots of pollinators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4tUK_0iBKsbJ700
Macro view of garden flowers.F9 Productions Inc.

We gained valuable experience tilling, planting from both seed and starts, setting up automated irrigation, learning how to cover a garden to protect it from frost, and plenty of practice weeding. Not everything we tried worked.

For example, our irrigation had fantastic coverage when the garden was sprouting, but as plants got taller and blocked water, we developed dry spots. Our broccoli went to flower instead of producing florets. Our beloved peppers that we couldn’t wait to ripen and eat were actually tomatoes. These were all valuable learning opportunities, and we will be better next year because of it. Some solutions are as simple as enjoying a tomato and getting better labels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFPz2_0iBKsbJ700
Macro photos of garden bugs, peppers, and tomatoes.F9 Productions Inc.

F9 has nine principles that govern how we operate as a firm and while many of those are office and architecture oriented, it may come as no surprise we hold these values outside the office as well. Principle 4 is to respond in 24 hours whenever possible. Outside the office, we had to be responsive by weeding aggressively and often. The work paid off as we had very few weeds to deal with as we approached harvest season.

Another, Principle 1: Be brilliant at the basics. The basics for a garden is soil, sun, and water. Colorado has the first two covered, but we knew our schedules were such that we would not make it to the garden each day to water. So we came up with an irrigation system that would take care of the last basic need for us with great consistency and efficiency.

The last is Principle, 9, and arguably the most important: Have fun! We like being outside at F9, so working on the garden was no-brainer fun for us. Additionally, we were lucky enough to experience the rewarding feeling of accomplishment as harvest season hit. What’s not to love?

INSIDE THE FIRM is a raw look inside of a Colorado Architecture Firm. Showtimes air every Friday afternoon with the co-founders and hosts, Alex Gore and Lance Cayko. We dive into the nitty-gritty details of how to start, run, and grow a business.

