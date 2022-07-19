Louisville, CO

Colorado Architecture Firm Unveils A Stunning Redesign Of A Louisville Home That Was Burnt Down In The Marshall Wildfire

Inside the Firm Podcast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeOhN_0glA0oxv00
Exterior Perspective From StreetF9 Productions Inc.

Some neighborhoods lost a handful of homes in the Marshall Fire, while some neighborhoods were destroyed. The neighborhood in which this custom house will be rebuilt is just south of Harper Lake and east of the popular Davidson Mesa Dog Park. After the embers had cooled, there was only one house standing throughout the entire neighborhood creating an eerie and barren landscape. However, from the ashes, F9 Productions, the architecture firm commissioned for this design, believes this neighborhood can be rebuilt as one of the more interesting and diverse neighborhoods on the Front Range.

The City of Louisville and Town of Superior are not requiring homeowners to rebuild their homes exactly how they were before the fire. This is because of several reasons. First, this gives homeowners financial flexibility to rebuild to what they can afford with insurance claims and other monetary means. Secondly, since most of the developments that were destroyed were built in the late 80s and early 90s, the original houses were not very energy efficient nor were they built anywhere near today’s building standards. Finally, the quality of today’s building materials is much higher than they were decades ago. With all this in mind, homeowners are free to stray away from the traditional Colorado suburbia look that has the potential to turn this once devastated neighborhood into a highly diverse and desired neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BZsA_0glA0oxv00
Exterior Perspective From The StreetF9 Productions Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OVjX_0glA0oxv00
Exterior Perspective From The BackyardF9 Productions Inc.

This house combines the modern farmhouse aesthetic with foundational modern Scandinavian design elements. You can see this cohesion with the color palette, materials, and windows that people commonly associate with modern farmhouse combined with steep roof pitches and simple form that can be associated to modern Scandinavian design. Along with these two styles will be a large solar array on the roofs that will provide the house with plenty of electricity.

This 2,800 square foot house starts on the lower floor with a deep 2 car garage that leads to a playroom with a bedroom and full bathroom. On the main floor there is an open kitchen, dining, and living room concept rounded out by an office, powder room and foyer. To the front of the house is a large patio that overlooks the street to the south, and to the rear of the house is another large patio to enjoy the warm and cool Colorado summer nights. From the main floor, you travel up the open staircase with floor to ceiling windows that allow plenty of light into the house to the upper floor. On the upper floor there are 2 bedrooms with walk in closets, a shared bathroom, laundry, and a master suite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hL3pN_0glA0oxv00
Lower Floor PlanF9 Productions Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SAkv_0glA0oxv00
Main Floor PlanF9 Productions Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXXSb_0glA0oxv00
Upper Floor PlanF9 Productions Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlnbQ_0glA0oxv00
Interior Perspective of Open Living SpaceF9 Productions Inc.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Colorado# Architecture# Custom Home# Marshall Wildfire# Design

Comments / 6

Published by

INSIDE THE FIRM is a raw look inside of a Colorado Architecture Firm. Showtimes air every Friday afternoon with the co-founders and hosts, Alex Gore and Lance Cayko. We dive into the nitty-gritty details of how to start, run, and grow a business.

Longmont, CO
764 followers

More from Inside the Firm Podcast

Longmont, CO

Popular Dog Grooming and Accessory Store, Dee-O-Gee, Comes to Longmont Colorado!

Colorado Architecture firm F9 Productions Inc., helped this Montana born business lay out their new and expanding location in Longmont, including providing interior design services for finish selections. The open spaces, tall ceilings, concrete floors, and large storefront windows work perfectly for Dee-O-Gee to provide the best grooming, nutrition, dog day care and fashion experience around.

Read full story
Boulder County, CO

Colorado Architecture Firm Wins Commission to Design Custom One-of-a-Kind Art Studio in Boulder County

Colorado architecture firm, F9 Productions, was commissioned in their home county to design a stunning custom studio space outside Boulder, Colorado. Combining both whimsical and modern elements, this 2,000 SF studio houses many creative workspaces making it a maker’s dream space.

Read full story
Evergreen, CO

Future Colorado Custom Home Boasts Giant Glass Wall to Maximize Mountain Views

Colorado Architecture firm, F9 Productions was commissioned in October of 2020 to design this 3,500 square-foot 3 bedroom and 3.5-bathroom custom home near Evergreen, Colorado. Some of the featured design elements include the floor-to-ceiling windows that provide phenomenal southern mountain views and natural lighting. Long roof overhangs protect the house from heavy snowfall, while also providing shade from the high summer sun.

Read full story
Severance, CO

Severance, Colorado’s Newest Landmark To-Be is a Beer-Drinker’s Heaven

“G5 Brews” is a brewery and taphouse that is on the path to become a destination spot for the Town of Severance and northern Colorado as a whole. Situated directly across the street from the original and renowned family-friendly G5 Brewpub, the 21+ taphouse boasts a 22-foot long cantilevered event space that beckons passing pedestrians and drivers to make a stop for a beer, or a few…

Read full story
7 comments
Frederick, CO

Local Architecture Firm Designs Colorado's First Truck Ranch Dealership in Frederick

Longmont’s top architecture firm, F9 Productions, has designed their first car dealership for the Utah based company, Truck Ranch. Located along the I-25 corridor just east of Longmont, the new dealership in Frederick will be Truck Ranch’s first store in Colorado, aiming to capture the demand for pickup trucks on the Northern Front Range. Not only is it their first dealership in Colorado, but their largest dealership to date, with over 4,500 square feet dedicated to a show room and office spaces, and a 2,500 square foot, 4 bay, maintenance shop.

Read full story
5 comments
Longmont, CO

Colorado Architecture Firm Designs What is Likely to be Longmont's Most Expensive Home Ever

Colorado Architecture firm, F9 Productions has designed what is likely to be Longmont's most expensive and unique home to date. With a projected price tag of $6,500,000 the "Trinity House" has over 9,000 SF of space designed entirely of concrete and steel performing structural acrobatics to dynamically frame different the many different mountain views to the West. Every aspect of this project has been designed to be pure, clean, and solid. Every aspect of this project is designed to bring people together. Every aspect of this project is Trinity House.

Read full story
12 comments
Boulder, CO

Colorado Architecture Firm Leads Growing Trend of Homeowners Building Barndominiums

Colorado architecture firm F9 Productions is leading the the trend for homeowners building barndominiums in Colorado and beyond. According to Newhomesource.com: "A barndominium is a metal structure that's combined with traditional barn space and are called “barndos” for short. Homeowners can make their barndominium as customized and elaborate as traditional stick-built homes or they can choose a simple design."

Read full story
2 comments
Louisville, CO

Local Architecture Firm Unveils One Of The First Homes To Be Rebuilt in Louisville Colorado After The Marshall Wildfire

Exterior Perspective of Marshall Wildfire Home RebuiltF9 Productions. Colorado architecture firm F9 Productions unveils one of the first homes it has been commissioned to re-design for one of the over 1,000 Marshall wildfire victims in Louisville Colorado. The firm was commissioned in January of 2022 and the design was completed in April. The home entails a total of three floors including a full basement and three car garage totaling 5,151 square feet. The lower floor, shown below, includes a large storage room, dueling mechanical room, den, kitchenette, reading nook, spare bedroom and bathroom.

Read full story
14 comments
Breckenridge, CO

Colorado Architecture Firm Designs Unique Shipping Container House in Breckenridge Colorado

Exterior Perspective of Colorado Shipping Container HomeF9 Productions Inc. Colorado architecture firm, F9 Productions of Longmont Colorado, recently completed the design of an innovative and one-of-a-kind custom home in Breckenridge Colorado made entirely out of shipping containers. This custom home totals 1,600 square feet of finished space hovering over a two-car carport and entailing three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open and spacious kitchen, living, and dining area. The front of the home is also flanked by a 562 square foot deck that serves as an intermediate space between the natural and built environment.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy