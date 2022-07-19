Colorado Architecture Firm Unveils A Stunning Redesign Of A Louisville Home That Was Burnt Down In The Marshall Wildfire

Exterior Perspective From Street F9 Productions Inc.

Some neighborhoods lost a handful of homes in the Marshall Fire, while some neighborhoods were destroyed. The neighborhood in which this custom house will be rebuilt is just south of Harper Lake and east of the popular Davidson Mesa Dog Park. After the embers had cooled, there was only one house standing throughout the entire neighborhood creating an eerie and barren landscape. However, from the ashes, F9 Productions, the architecture firm commissioned for this design, believes this neighborhood can be rebuilt as one of the more interesting and diverse neighborhoods on the Front Range.

The City of Louisville and Town of Superior are not requiring homeowners to rebuild their homes exactly how they were before the fire. This is because of several reasons. First, this gives homeowners financial flexibility to rebuild to what they can afford with insurance claims and other monetary means. Secondly, since most of the developments that were destroyed were built in the late 80s and early 90s, the original houses were not very energy efficient nor were they built anywhere near today’s building standards. Finally, the quality of today’s building materials is much higher than they were decades ago. With all this in mind, homeowners are free to stray away from the traditional Colorado suburbia look that has the potential to turn this once devastated neighborhood into a highly diverse and desired neighborhood.

Exterior Perspective From The Street F9 Productions Inc.

Exterior Perspective From The Backyard F9 Productions Inc.

This house combines the modern farmhouse aesthetic with foundational modern Scandinavian design elements. You can see this cohesion with the color palette, materials, and windows that people commonly associate with modern farmhouse combined with steep roof pitches and simple form that can be associated to modern Scandinavian design. Along with these two styles will be a large solar array on the roofs that will provide the house with plenty of electricity.

This 2,800 square foot house starts on the lower floor with a deep 2 car garage that leads to a playroom with a bedroom and full bathroom. On the main floor there is an open kitchen, dining, and living room concept rounded out by an office, powder room and foyer. To the front of the house is a large patio that overlooks the street to the south, and to the rear of the house is another large patio to enjoy the warm and cool Colorado summer nights. From the main floor, you travel up the open staircase with floor to ceiling windows that allow plenty of light into the house to the upper floor. On the upper floor there are 2 bedrooms with walk in closets, a shared bathroom, laundry, and a master suite.

Lower Floor Plan F9 Productions Inc.

Main Floor Plan F9 Productions Inc.

Upper Floor Plan F9 Productions Inc.