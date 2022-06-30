Popular Dog Grooming and Accessory Store, Dee-O-Gee, Comes to Longmont Colorado!

Colorado Architecture firm F9 Productions Inc., helped this Montana born business lay out their new and expanding location in Longmont, including providing interior design services for finish selections. The open spaces, tall ceilings, concrete floors, and large storefront windows work perfectly for Dee-O-Gee to provide the best grooming, nutrition, dog day care and fashion experience around.

Exterior Perspective of Dee-O-Gee Longmont F9 Productions Inc.

The firm was commissioned in middle of 2020 to design the build out of their new natural pet store. This store, shown below, includes a large retail space, grooming room, day care, DIY pet washroom, drying room, office, breakroom, restrooms, and storage. The large, centered point-of-sale area is custom designed to provide a warm and welcoming environment. F9 also crafted a fenced-in, custom farmhouse structure for customers to check-in or pick up their dogs from day care or grooming. Another thing that is unique to Dee-O-Gee is a bespoke giant fire hydrant that F9 designed and created the template for. All these spaces mentioned, keep a clean and consistent palette that aligns with Dee-O-Gee’s vision of bringing the outdoors in.

Design Vs. Reality F9 Productions Inc.

The spaces that connect to the main retail room are separated by windows and ½-lite doors as well as custom cut and detailed acoustical panels, providing the required acoustical separation for dog fun while still integrating the spaces with the rest of the pet store.

Floor Plan of Dee-O-Gee Longmont F9 Productions Inc.

Throughout this process, F9 Productions was able to bring the project to life by providing graphics like detailed elevations, perspectives, and renderings that helped the client and construction team envision the build out. This graphic instruction manual ensured that the final product matched the developed design of the emerging leader in the independent pet industry.