Colorado Architecture Firm Wins Commission to Design Custom One-of-a-Kind Art Studio in Boulder County

Colorado architecture firm, F9 Productions, was commissioned in their home county to design a stunning custom studio space outside Boulder, Colorado. Combining both whimsical and modern elements, this 2,000 SF studio houses many creative workspaces making it a maker’s dream space.

Exterior Perspective of Custom Art Studio F9 Productions Inc.

Miles of the Rocky Mountains are visible from this 35 acre site, making the view orientation central to the design. The west face boasts as much glass as possible to take advantage of the mountain views from nearly every working area in the space. The curtain wall is separated into three sections. The lower section provides the primary views but also has thickened mullions for visual structure. The center portion has perforated panels inset with the curtainwall frame to offer a playful articulation of light while reducing western solar loads. The upper portion uses slim mullions to give a diminishing effect to the wall and a near-seamless panoramic view of the mountains from the upper level. In addition to the perforated panels, to further reduce the impact on the environment, this project also utilizes ground-mounted solar panels and heats and cools using geothermal wells.

Exterior Perspective of Art Studio F9 Productions Inc.

Inside the arched superstructure, there are a number of creative areas including sculpture assembly, ceramics, metalworking, wax forming, and small-scale woodwork. The primary entrance on the east side leads directly into the gallery where some of the artist’s key work will be displayed.

Main Floor Plan of Art Studio F9 Productions Inc.

Upper Floor Plan of Art Studio F9 Productions Inc.

A lofted area provides space for elevated mountain views, meetings, and a small office. Some east-facing clerestory windows accessible from the catwalk offer extra light and are ideal for multi-story cross-ventilation.

Interior Perspective of Art Studio F9 Productions Inc.

One of the primary uses of this studio building is sculpture assembly. The core studio at the center of the building offers some moderate and high-ceiling areas for sculptures of all sizes. This area can also function as a photography staging area with movable partitions on a custom track that can be moved to create different backdrops by being grouped and positioned around the studio.

Interior Perspective of Art Studio F9 Productions Inc.

The structural arches create large patios on the east and west sides of the building. On the east side there are overhead doors from the sculpture assembly area to the east patio. Some of the smaller studios also fully open up to the east patio for extra workspace.

Exterior Perspective of Art Studio F9 Productions Inc.

In addition to its breathtaking form, even the walls of this building benefit from newer building technologies. Insulated concrete form (ICF) walls and even insulated concrete decked floors allow this building to be both durable and energy efficient, even surpassing stringent local building code energy requirements.

Interior Perspective of Art Studio F9 Productions Inc.

This studio is currently being reviewed for building permit while already receiving conditional site plan approval. Construction expected to commence Fall 2022.