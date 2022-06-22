Colorado Architecture Firm Wins Commission to Design Custom One-of-a-Kind Art Studio in Boulder County

Inside the Firm Podcast

Colorado architecture firm, F9 Productions, was commissioned in their home county to design a stunning custom studio space outside Boulder, Colorado. Combining both whimsical and modern elements, this 2,000 SF studio houses many creative workspaces making it a maker’s dream space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8btq_0gIzuVgd00
Exterior Perspective of Custom Art StudioF9 Productions Inc.

Miles of the Rocky Mountains are visible from this 35 acre site, making the view orientation central to the design. The west face boasts as much glass as possible to take advantage of the mountain views from nearly every working area in the space. The curtain wall is separated into three sections. The lower section provides the primary views but also has thickened mullions for visual structure. The center portion has perforated panels inset with the curtainwall frame to offer a playful articulation of light while reducing western solar loads. The upper portion uses slim mullions to give a diminishing effect to the wall and a near-seamless panoramic view of the mountains from the upper level. In addition to the perforated panels, to further reduce the impact on the environment, this project also utilizes ground-mounted solar panels and heats and cools using geothermal wells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqD1s_0gIzuVgd00
Exterior Perspective of Art StudioF9 Productions Inc.

Inside the arched superstructure, there are a number of creative areas including sculpture assembly, ceramics, metalworking, wax forming, and small-scale woodwork. The primary entrance on the east side leads directly into the gallery where some of the artist’s key work will be displayed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TYuK_0gIzuVgd00
Main Floor Plan of Art StudioF9 Productions Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LIS0_0gIzuVgd00
Upper Floor Plan of Art StudioF9 Productions Inc.

A lofted area provides space for elevated mountain views, meetings, and a small office. Some east-facing clerestory windows accessible from the catwalk offer extra light and are ideal for multi-story cross-ventilation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Vip4_0gIzuVgd00
Interior Perspective of Art StudioF9 Productions Inc.

One of the primary uses of this studio building is sculpture assembly. The core studio at the center of the building offers some moderate and high-ceiling areas for sculptures of all sizes. This area can also function as a photography staging area with movable partitions on a custom track that can be moved to create different backdrops by being grouped and positioned around the studio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6AMD_0gIzuVgd00
Interior Perspective of Art StudioF9 Productions Inc.

The structural arches create large patios on the east and west sides of the building. On the east side there are overhead doors from the sculpture assembly area to the east patio. Some of the smaller studios also fully open up to the east patio for extra workspace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YY3LL_0gIzuVgd00
Exterior Perspective of Art StudioF9 Productions Inc.

In addition to its breathtaking form, even the walls of this building benefit from newer building technologies. Insulated concrete form (ICF) walls and even insulated concrete decked floors allow this building to be both durable and energy efficient, even surpassing stringent local building code energy requirements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMnDv_0gIzuVgd00
Interior Perspective of Art StudioF9 Productions Inc.

This studio is currently being reviewed for building permit while already receiving conditional site plan approval. Construction expected to commence Fall 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Architecture# Art Studio# Colorado# Design# Architects

Comments / 0

Published by

INSIDE THE FIRM is a raw look inside of a Colorado Architecture Firm. Showtimes air every Friday afternoon with the co-founders and hosts, Alex Gore and Lance Cayko. We dive into the nitty-gritty details of how to start, run, and grow a business.

Longmont, CO
703 followers

More from Inside the Firm Podcast

Evergreen, CO

Future Colorado Custom Home Boasts Giant Glass Wall to Maximize Mountain Views

Colorado Architecture firm, F9 Productions was commissioned in October of 2020 to design this 3,500 square-foot 3 bedroom and 3.5-bathroom custom home near Evergreen, Colorado. Some of the featured design elements include the floor-to-ceiling windows that provide phenomenal southern mountain views and natural lighting. Long roof overhangs protect the house from heavy snowfall, while also providing shade from the high summer sun.

Read full story
Severance, CO

Severance, Colorado’s Newest Landmark To-Be is a Beer-Drinker’s Heaven

“G5 Brews” is a brewery and taphouse that is on the path to become a destination spot for the Town of Severance and northern Colorado as a whole. Situated directly across the street from the original and renowned family-friendly G5 Brewpub, the 21+ taphouse boasts a 22-foot long cantilevered event space that beckons passing pedestrians and drivers to make a stop for a beer, or a few…

Read full story
7 comments
Frederick, CO

Local Architecture Firm Designs Colorado's First Truck Ranch Dealership in Frederick

Longmont’s top architecture firm, F9 Productions, has designed their first car dealership for the Utah based company, Truck Ranch. Located along the I-25 corridor just east of Longmont, the new dealership in Frederick will be Truck Ranch’s first store in Colorado, aiming to capture the demand for pickup trucks on the Northern Front Range. Not only is it their first dealership in Colorado, but their largest dealership to date, with over 4,500 square feet dedicated to a show room and office spaces, and a 2,500 square foot, 4 bay, maintenance shop.

Read full story
5 comments
Longmont, CO

Colorado Architecture Firm Designs What is Likely to be Longmont's Most Expensive Home Ever

Colorado Architecture firm, F9 Productions has designed what is likely to be Longmont's most expensive and unique home to date. With a projected price tag of $6,500,000 the "Trinity House" has over 9,000 SF of space designed entirely of concrete and steel performing structural acrobatics to dynamically frame different the many different mountain views to the West. Every aspect of this project has been designed to be pure, clean, and solid. Every aspect of this project is designed to bring people together. Every aspect of this project is Trinity House.

Read full story
12 comments
Boulder, CO

Colorado Architecture Firm Leads Growing Trend of Homeowners Building Barndominiums

Colorado architecture firm F9 Productions is leading the the trend for homeowners building barndominiums in Colorado and beyond. According to Newhomesource.com: "A barndominium is a metal structure that's combined with traditional barn space and are called “barndos” for short. Homeowners can make their barndominium as customized and elaborate as traditional stick-built homes or they can choose a simple design."

Read full story
2 comments
Louisville, CO

Local Architecture Firm Unveils One Of The First Homes To Be Rebuilt in Louisville Colorado After The Marshall Wildfire

Exterior Perspective of Marshall Wildfire Home RebuiltF9 Productions. Colorado architecture firm F9 Productions unveils one of the first homes it has been commissioned to re-design for one of the over 1,000 Marshall wildfire victims in Louisville Colorado. The firm was commissioned in January of 2022 and the design was completed in April. The home entails a total of three floors including a full basement and three car garage totaling 5,151 square feet. The lower floor, shown below, includes a large storage room, dueling mechanical room, den, kitchenette, reading nook, spare bedroom and bathroom.

Read full story
14 comments
Breckenridge, CO

Colorado Architecture Firm Designs Unique Shipping Container House in Breckenridge Colorado

Exterior Perspective of Colorado Shipping Container HomeF9 Productions Inc. Colorado architecture firm, F9 Productions of Longmont Colorado, recently completed the design of an innovative and one-of-a-kind custom home in Breckenridge Colorado made entirely out of shipping containers. This custom home totals 1,600 square feet of finished space hovering over a two-car carport and entailing three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open and spacious kitchen, living, and dining area. The front of the home is also flanked by a 562 square foot deck that serves as an intermediate space between the natural and built environment.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy