Severance, CO

Severance, Colorado’s Newest Landmark To-Be is a Beer-Drinker’s Heaven

G5 Brews” is a brewery and taphouse that is on the path to become a destination spot for the Town of Severance and northern Colorado as a whole. Situated directly across the street from the original and renowned family-friendly G5 Brewpub, the 21+ taphouse boasts a 22-foot long cantilevered event space that beckons passing pedestrians and drivers to make a stop for a beer, or a few…

The facility boasts a gross floor area of just over 13,000 SF and does not fall short when it comes to things to do, making it an exciting stop on a beer enthusiast’s statewide beer tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Whd9w_0g3I0OEO00
Exterior Perspective of G5 BreweryF9 Productions Inc.

Project kick-off began when Longmont-based architecture firm, F9 Productions, and G5 Brewpub owners took a “field trip” to several of northern Colorado’s great taphouses and began to discuss things like program requirements, spatial needs, and aesthetics. Ultimately, the design goals for this brewery could be summed up into one statement:

“Create a visually-striking landmark of a structure that is full of entertainment and provides ample room for future expansion of brewing operations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2749wF_0g3I0OEO00
Second Floor Plan of G5 BreweryF9 Productions Inc.

While entertainment can be found throughout the site, some of the most playful elements can be found right here in the basement. Arcade games, beer pong, and yes, a four-lane duck-pin bowling alley. Finally, the basement has its own bar so that patrons can stay hydrated while they play and bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUp25_0g3I0OEO00
Basement Floor Plan of G5 BreweryF9 Productions Inc.

On the main floor we have the brew house and the first level of the taphouse, which has both an interior and an exterior stage for performances. Throughout the facility, lengths of steel beams and exposed ductwork and plumbing create an industrial aesthetic that is both modern and utilitarian. Just outside there is a sizable patio space with gas-fueled fire pits to keep you warm during the colder seasons, and access to the grass where several cornhole sets will be awaiting you and your friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehwjA_0g3I0OEO00
First Floor Plan of G5 BrewingF9 Productions Inc.

And of course, the pride and joy of G5 Brews is the beer itself. While the brewery will run tours of its operations, it was a critical design feature that taphouse patrons be able to see brewing operations first-hand from the comfort of the bar or their table. In order to make this a reality, large storefront glass openings provide spectacular views into the brew house, so that you’ll be able to take a seat and look through to the humongous stainless steel hot water tanks, brite tanks, mash/lauter, and four 15BBL fermenters that make up the 60BBL system. For those of you that may not know, BBL stands for beer barrels, and one BBL is equal to about 31 gallons!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohWwU_0g3I0OEO00
Brewery Floor Plan of G5 BrewingF9 Productions Inc.

At the top of the stairs to the second floor is the cantilevered event space where users can float over the east entrance, pay homage to the original brewpub, and look south down Mahogany Way. A catwalk leads to yet another congregation and seating area, which looks down onto the main floor stage. Finally, this project would not be complete without a roof deck that looks out to the west and begs to be taken advantage of on a cool summer evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Jdv1_0g3I0OEO00
Second Floor of G5 BrewingF9 Productions Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6tSg_0g3I0OEO00
Exterior Perspective of G5 BrewingF9 Productions Inc.

