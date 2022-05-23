Local Architecture Firm Designs Colorado's First Truck Ranch Dealership in Frederick

Longmont’s top architecture firm, F9 Productions, has designed their first car dealership for the Utah based company, Truck Ranch. Located along the I-25 corridor just east of Longmont, the new dealership in Frederick will be Truck Ranch’s first store in Colorado, aiming to capture the demand for pickup trucks on the Northern Front Range. Not only is it their first dealership in Colorado, but their largest dealership to date, with over 4,500 square feet dedicated to a show room and office spaces, and a 2,500 square foot, 4 bay, maintenance shop.

Southwest Exterior Perspective of Truck Ranch F9 Productions Inc.

The first floor, as shown below, has a large show room encased in glazing on the east side of the building that faces Raspberry Way to attract customers driving by. In the middle of the first floor are offices, a waiting area and bathroom.

Main Floor Plan of Truck Ranch F9 Productions Inc.

On the west side of the main floor is the double height shop area for maintenance and cleaning of the new pickup trucks.

Second Floor Perspective of Truck Ranch F9 Productions Inc.

The second floor, pictured below, has a generous open mezzanine along with several offices and a conference room.

Second Floor of Truck Ranch F9 Productions Inc.

Commissioned in early 2021, the building will stand out among the neighboring dealerships with its red accents inside and out, Truck Ranch’s signature color. The dealership will also be easily seen from I-25 heading north or south with its tall, simulated wood walls that protrude beyond the roof and have the Truck Ranch logo on them with their signature motto; “Better Service, Better Trucks, Better Prices”. Construction is anticipated to begin in early fall of 2022.