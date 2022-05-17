Colorado Architecture Firm Designs What is Likely to be Longmont's Most Expensive Home Ever

Colorado Architecture firm, F9 Productions has designed what is likely to be Longmont's most expensive and unique home to date. With a projected price tag of $6,500,000 the "Trinity House" has over 9,000 SF of space designed entirely of concrete and steel performing structural acrobatics to dynamically frame different the many different mountain views to the West. Every aspect of this project has been designed to be pure, clean, and solid. Every aspect of this project is designed to bring people together. Every aspect of this project is Trinity House.

Exterior Perspective of Trinity House F9 Productions Inc.

The firm was commissioned in late 2019 to design this custom home in Northern Colorado and construction is slated to begin in late 2022 after final approvals from the city of Longmont are approved. The first floor, shown below, includes a storage room, utility room, jewelry studio, rock saw studio, three bedrooms, men's and women's bathroom for the hot tub room, and laundry room. Rounding out the first floor is a massive outdoor patio that faces the mountains to the West.

First Floor of Trinity House F9 Productions Inc.

Moving up from the lowest floor to the second floor, featured below, this floor features a two-car garage, open concept kitchen, living, dining room, formal entry, laundry room, powder room, and storage closet. Rounding out the second floor is a screened porch that also faces the mountains to the West like the patio below.

Floor Two of Trinity House F9 Productions Inc.

Moving further up in the home, the third floor of the Trinity House, featured below, the master suite complete with a four piece master bathroom, and large master closet including it's own laundry area. Rounding out the third floor are two more screened in porches with one that features a jacuzzi.

Floor Three of Trinity House F9 Productions Inc.

Next, the fourth floor of the Trinity home, featured below, contains an office, studio space, closet, bathroom and another screened in porch for the owners to enjoy the mountain views to the west.

Third Floor of Trinity House F9 Productions Inc.

Moving further up in the home to the final and fifth floor, featured below, this floor includes a simple patio and sacred chapel for prayer.

Fifth Floor of Trinity Home F9 Productions Inc.

Last, and certainly not least the home was designed to be as earth conscious as possible featuring state-of-the-art green roofs throughout the cascading façade as depicted in the final renderings below.

Green Roofs of Trinity House F9 Productions Inc.