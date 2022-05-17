Longmont, CO

Colorado Architecture Firm Designs What is Likely to be Longmont's Most Expensive Home Ever

Inside the Firm Podcast

Colorado Architecture firm, F9 Productions has designed what is likely to be Longmont's most expensive and unique home to date. With a projected price tag of $6,500,000 the "Trinity House" has over 9,000 SF of space designed entirely of concrete and steel performing structural acrobatics to dynamically frame different the many different mountain views to the West. Every aspect of this project has been designed to be pure, clean, and solid. Every aspect of this project is designed to bring people together. Every aspect of this project is Trinity House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qalY_0fgjvGbw00
Exterior Perspective of Trinity HouseF9 Productions Inc.

The firm was commissioned in late 2019 to design this custom home in Northern Colorado and construction is slated to begin in late 2022 after final approvals from the city of Longmont are approved. The first floor, shown below, includes a storage room, utility room, jewelry studio, rock saw studio, three bedrooms, men's and women's bathroom for the hot tub room, and laundry room. Rounding out the first floor is a massive outdoor patio that faces the mountains to the West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOOyo_0fgjvGbw00
First Floor of Trinity HouseF9 Productions Inc.

Moving up from the lowest floor to the second floor, featured below, this floor features a two-car garage, open concept kitchen, living, dining room, formal entry, laundry room, powder room, and storage closet. Rounding out the second floor is a screened porch that also faces the mountains to the West like the patio below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALixp_0fgjvGbw00
Floor Two of Trinity HouseF9 Productions Inc.

Moving further up in the home, the third floor of the Trinity House, featured below, the master suite complete with a four piece master bathroom, and large master closet including it's own laundry area. Rounding out the third floor are two more screened in porches with one that features a jacuzzi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmJMN_0fgjvGbw00
Floor Three of Trinity HouseF9 Productions Inc.

Next, the fourth floor of the Trinity home, featured below, contains an office, studio space, closet, bathroom and another screened in porch for the owners to enjoy the mountain views to the west.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwXjW_0fgjvGbw00
Third Floor of Trinity HouseF9 Productions Inc.

Moving further up in the home to the final and fifth floor, featured below, this floor includes a simple patio and sacred chapel for prayer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUXrh_0fgjvGbw00
Fifth Floor of Trinity HomeF9 Productions Inc.

Last, and certainly not least the home was designed to be as earth conscious as possible featuring state-of-the-art green roofs throughout the cascading façade as depicted in the final renderings below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbTEJ_0fgjvGbw00
Green Roofs of Trinity HouseF9 Productions Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35W5Q3_0fgjvGbw00
Exterior Perspective of Trinity HouseF9 Productions Inc.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Custom House# Architecture# Modern Architecture# Colorado# Design

Comments / 10

Published by

INSIDE THE FIRM is a raw look inside of a Colorado Architecture Firm. Showtimes air every Friday afternoon with the co-founders and hosts, Alex Gore and Lance Cayko. We dive into the nitty-gritty details of how to start, run, and grow a business.

Longmont, CO
316 followers

More from Inside the Firm Podcast

Boulder, CO

Colorado Architecture Firm Leads Growing Trend of Homeowners Building Barndominiums

Colorado architecture firm F9 Productions is leading the the trend for homeowners building barndominiums in Colorado and beyond. According to Newhomesource.com: "A barndominium is a metal structure that's combined with traditional barn space and are called “barndos” for short. Homeowners can make their barndominium as customized and elaborate as traditional stick-built homes or they can choose a simple design."

Read full story
2 comments
Louisville, CO

Local Architecture Firm Unveils One Of The First Homes To Be Rebuilt in Louisville Colorado After The Marshall Wildfire

Exterior Perspective of Marshall Wildfire Home RebuiltF9 Productions. Colorado architecture firm F9 Productions unveils one of the first homes it has been commissioned to re-design for one of the over 1,000 Marshall wildfire victims in Louisville Colorado. The firm was commissioned in January of 2022 and the design was completed in April. The home entails a total of three floors including a full basement and three car garage totaling 5,151 square feet. The lower floor, shown below, includes a large storage room, dueling mechanical room, den, kitchenette, reading nook, spare bedroom and bathroom.

Read full story
9 comments
Breckenridge, CO

Colorado Architecture Firm Designs Unique Shipping Container House in Breckenridge Colorado

Exterior Perspective of Colorado Shipping Container HomeF9 Productions Inc. Colorado architecture firm, F9 Productions of Longmont Colorado, recently completed the design of an innovative and one-of-a-kind custom home in Breckenridge Colorado made entirely out of shipping containers. This custom home totals 1,600 square feet of finished space hovering over a two-car carport and entailing three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open and spacious kitchen, living, and dining area. The front of the home is also flanked by a 562 square foot deck that serves as an intermediate space between the natural and built environment.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy