Boulder, CO

Colorado Architecture Firm Leads Growing Trend of Homeowners Building Barndominiums

Inside the Firm Podcast

Colorado architecture firm F9 Productions is leading the the trend for homeowners building barndominiums in Colorado and beyond. According to Newhomesource.com: "A barndominium is a metal structure that's combined with traditional barn space and are called “barndos” for short. Homeowners can make their barndominium as customized and elaborate as traditional stick-built homes or they can choose a simple design."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m01lA_0fZKbmEc00
Exterior View of Boulder County BarndominiumF9 Productions Inc.

The firm was commissioned in late 2017, five years far ahead of the current rush of designers and builders, to design the first of many barndominiums. The construction of the structure was then completed in 2019. This "barndo" entails a total of two floors including a barn storage area, one bedroom agricultural workforce unit, and loft area totaling 2,885 square feet. The first floor, shown below, includes the barn storage area, fire riser room, bathroom, water treatment room, storage, kitchen, mechanical room, living room, loft stairs, and bedroom suite. Rounding out the main floor is a saloon style porch facing north and a covered patio to the west.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMRAS_0fZKbmEc00
Main Floor of Boulder BarndominiumF9 Productions Inc.

Moving up to the loft floor and following the recent and Covid driven trend of more and more people working from home this barndo features a a loft that can be easily utilized as a home office. The loft floor is featured in the image below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0i13_0fZKbmEc00
Loft Floor of Boulder BarndominiumF9 Productions Inc.

The mass of the barndominium is extremely simple; a rectilinear shape with 2 large overhanging shed roofs. However, its design is profound. The rectangular shape is very economic on the amount of material used to physically construct the barn. Likewise, its elongated east/west orientation on site is optimal for natural daylighting, energy production, heating and cooling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2EDl_0fZKbmEc00
South Face of Boulder BarndominiumF9 Productions

Windows up high along each side of the barndominium creates a naturally well lit interior throughout the entire day, reducing the need for interior artificial lighting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ek3XY_0fZKbmEc00
Interior of Boulder BarndominiumF9 Productions Inc.

The southward sloping shed roof over the barndominium creates an optimal surface for solar panels to power all the electricity needed for the barn. Similarly, the large overhangs on the roof provide shade for the interior during the summer, while allowing direct sunlight into the building during the winter months, drastically reducing the buildings heating and cooling demands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcjWy_0fZKbmEc00
Interior of Boulder BarndominiumF9 Productions Inc.

Lastly, and in a recent test, the new structure will operate a a net-zero energy efficiency rate!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKqXt_0fZKbmEc00
North Side of Boulder BarndominiumF9 Productions Inc.

